Dense Fog Advisory issued for Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-13 03:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Clay; Cleburne; Etowah; Randolph; St. Clair; Talladega; Tallapoosa DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Etowah, Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, St. Clair, Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Tallapoosa and Chambers Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.alerts.weather.gov
