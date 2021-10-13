CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Avowed' Is "Heavily Influenced" By 'Skyrim', Features Destructible Environments And Large Open World

Avowed, the upcoming first-person fantasy RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, is sounding seriously promising. The game was officially unveiled back in 2020, and Obsidian hasn't had much to share since then. It's hard at work on actually making the game, after all. Fortunately, an expansive new report from Windows Central has just revealed a ton of new details on the in-development fantasy adventure, and it definitely looks like Avowed is the game Skyrim fans have been waiting nearly 10 years for.

