And finally... Oracle bags £25m ERP deal to replace East Sussex County Council's SAP R/3 system

By Lindsay Clark
theregister.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOracle has won a deal to supply ERP software to East Sussex County Council, on England's south coast, in a delayed £25m project to replace the authority's ageing SAP R/3 system. In an appointment that was supposed to take place by December last year, the council said it had selected...

