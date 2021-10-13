Wednesday’s Child: 13-Year-Old Kayleigh
(MARE) – Kyleigh is an insightful girl of Caucasian and Hispanic descent. She is very creative and loves arts and crafts. Kyleigh enjoys reading, watching movies, and being outdoors. She loves animals, especially dogs. Kyleigh is known to be very imaginative in her play. Kyleigh is a very smart girl and is a strong ad-vocate for herself. She does very well academically and enjoys going to school. Her teachers have said she has great relationships with her peers and the school staff!boston.cbslocal.com
Comments / 0