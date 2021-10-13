CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Wednesday’s Child: 13-Year-Old Kayleigh

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MARE) – Kyleigh is an insightful girl of Caucasian and Hispanic descent. She is very creative and loves arts and crafts. Kyleigh enjoys reading, watching movies, and being outdoors. She loves animals, especially dogs. Kyleigh is known to be very imaginative in her play. Kyleigh is a very smart girl and is a strong ad-vocate for herself. She does very well academically and enjoys going to school. Her teachers have said she has great relationships with her peers and the school staff!

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lawrence Post

Two sisters open their mother’s casket to find a stranger dressed up in their mother’s clothes

Two sisters were already in a state of grief as they were reeling from the loss of their beloved mother. But they found their heartache compounded when they could not even tell where their mother’s body was for a while because of a horrible mixup. The two sisters arrived at the funeral home for their mother’s viewing on September 7, 2021. However, when they opened their mother’s casket, they could not even recognize the dead body inside.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Austin

Fully vaccinated man dies, wife's warning

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. - A family in Florida is heartbroken and shocked after a fully-vaccinated, 58-year-old man with no co-morbid conditions died of COVID-19. "He was a beautiful, handsome, strong, healthy, kindhearted guy who was loved by so many people,” said Jamie Konidare, Vincent Konidare’s wife. A proud father...
RELATIONSHIPS
ABC7 Chicago

Woman delivers 14-pound baby after suffering 19 miscarriages

PEORIA, Ariz. (WLS) -- An Arizona woman is celebrating a big blessing after she recently gave birth to a healthy, 14-pound baby boy. "Finnley just goes along with everything, he's a very well behaved baby," Cary Patonai told ABC affiliate KNXV. She and her husband Tim said their new baby...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
CBS Philly

‘This Was Not A Suicide’: New Evidence In Death Of Ellen Greenberg, Philadelphia Teacher Found Stabbed 20 Times

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News is revealing new evidence in the death of a Philadelphia school teacher that happened more than a decade ago when she was found stabbed 20 times. On Friday, Ellen Greenberg’s family and their attorney will make their case to a city judge to argue her death was a homicide, not a suicide. Greenberg was a beloved teacher who worked at Juniata Park Academy. “Ellen was a very very good, caring person,” Josh Greenberg, Ellen’s father, said. But her parents say she had her life cut short at just 27-years old after she was found dead in her Manayunk apartment...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Only Child#Foster Parents#Animals#Mare#Caucasian#Hispanic#Wbz Tv#Cbs Boston
Outsider.com

Mom Gives Birth to Newborn Almost Two Times the Average Size

Giving birth is understandably scary for moms across the world. However, one couple recently saw the birth of their 14-pound-one-ounce newborn boy and I cannot begin to imagine the discomfort. The newborn boy earned the name Finnley Patonai. He came into this world big enough to don six-to-nine-month clothing, something most infants wouldn’t encounter for at least the first several months of their life.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
News 8 WROC

Search for missing 13-year-old in Rochester canceled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The search for missing 13-year-old Ja-Shaun Baker in Rochester has been canceled. Officials say the search was canceled shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday after he was last seen late Monday night. Details are limited at this time. Original. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching...
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS DFW

2 Of 3 Toddlers Admitted To Cook Children’s For Drowning-Related Injuries Within 72 Hours Used Doggie Doors To Exit House

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Within a three-day span this week, Cook Children’s medical staff treated three patients for drowning-related accidents with ages ranging from 15 months to 2 years old. One was fatal. The drownings were unrelated and all took place at home pools after the children escaped adult supervision, with two of the toddlers getting outside through doggie doors.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
CBS Miami

Desperate & Asking For Help, Family Left Homeless By Fire In Lauderhill

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A family from Ohio, living in Lauderhill, was left homeless by a house fire. The Windhams are currently being helped by the Red Cross, but will only have a place to stay until Monday. On Friday night, they are desperate and asking for help. “I’m very emotional,” said Alethea Windham. “I’m scared. I do not know what to do next.” Just months ago, Windham lost her fiance to COVID-19 and now the home they shared together has been destroyed. “I get up to pass the window and the whole kitchen is on fire.” Sunday Alethea says she was...
LAUDERHILL, FL
The Independent

Colorado father gets 48 years in death of 13-year-old son

A Colorado father has been sentenced to a maximum 48 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death in the disappearance of his 13-year-old son nearly a decade ago.Mark Redwine, 60, was sentenced Friday by La Plata County District Court Chief Judge Jeffrey Wilson, The Durango Herald reported.Redwine was indicted in 2017 in the disappearance of Dylan Redwine, who was reported missing in November 2012 while on a court-ordered Thanksgiving visit to his father's home outside Durango in southwest Colorado. Dylan Redwine’s remains were found a few miles from his father’s home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
momjunction.com

13 Best Puzzles For 4-Year-Olds In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. When it comes to educational toys that are entertaining for toddlers and preschoolers, the engagement...
KIDS
KTVU FOX 2

Students in Sacramento walk out over vaccines

OAKLAND, Calif. - Students in Sacramento walked out of class on Monday to protest having to get vaccinated. Aerial views showed dozens of teens leaving class and peacefully marching in the downtown area. No large Bay Area protest was held, despite calls from anti-vaccine groups to hold a statewide sit-out.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Non-Profit Aims To Help Single Moms During Holidays

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Single moms were being celebrated in a special way during a difficult time of year. The holidays, while happy, can also be a struggle. That’s why non-profit Single Mom Strong kicked off the season putting single parents and their families first. They’re supporting more single-parent-led families this holiday season than ever before. A plump and perfect pumpkin is just not easy to lift for five-year-old Julio, but you can bet Mom always has his back, and now Kassandra Martinez has her own support system in Single Mom Strong. “When they say they’re a village, it’s true,” Martinez said. “And the village...
SACRAMENTO, CA
cbslocal.com

BARCS Seeking Blanket Donations For Cats & Dogs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BARCS Animal Shelter is asking for the public to help their rescued animals by donating new blankets and comforters. The shelter took to Facebook on Monday asking for:. Baby-sized blankets or swaddled. Comforters (no feather-stuffed) Bath size towels. Fleece blankets. Cotton blankets. Woven blankets. Donations can be...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy