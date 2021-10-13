Wednesday’s Child: 13-Year-Old Kayleigh

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A family from Ohio, living in Lauderhill, was left homeless by a house fire. The Windhams are currently being helped by the Red Cross, but will only have a place to stay until Monday. On Friday night, they are desperate and asking for help. “I’m very emotional,” said Alethea Windham. “I’m scared. I do not know what to do next.” Just months ago, Windham lost her fiance to COVID-19 and now the home they shared together has been destroyed. “I get up to pass the window and the whole kitchen is on fire.” Sunday Alethea says she was...

LAUDERHILL, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO