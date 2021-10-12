Congratulations to Dr. Cherise Smith!
(Forever Free) Ideas, Languages and Conversations featured in Dr. Cherise Smith's award-winning book, Michael Ray Charles: A Retrospective. Landmarks congratulates Dr. Cherise Smith on winning the 33rd Annual Eldredge Prize from the Smithsonian American Art Museum. Smith’s book on Michael Ray Charles charts the artist’s impressive career and examines how racist imagery and content is subsumed and co-opted in his work. Charles’ commission for Landmarks, (Forever Free) Ideas, Languages and Conversations, on view at the Gordon-White building, is featured in Smith’s book as an example of the artist’s more abstract installations.landmarks.utexas.edu
