Congratulations to Dr. Cherise Smith!

There's something about witnessing a couple in love, especially when the two people have been through thick and thin together — like Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff. The couple have been married since 2014, after meeting on a blind date, according to Insider. Harris even admitted on "CBS Sunday Morning" in January that she Googled Emhoff before their first date. Emhoff was surprised about the admission, but laughed it off as they both gushed about each other on camera.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO