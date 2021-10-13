Brittle Nails, Hair Loss & Dull Skin? You Might Be Low in Zinc

The skin is our largest organ and the most visible part of our body. It’s also the first place we see the signs of aging. “As we age, many of us have certain areas of concern that we would like to refine or improve in some way,” says Morgan Fairchild, RN, BSN with Renaitre- A Williamson Cosmetic Center in Lake Charles. “Whether it’s wrinkles, sun damage, or sagging skin, some of us are not quite ready to undergo the surgical route and are looking for less invasive treatments that help combat the aging process. Lasers are ideal for individuals looking for skin rejuvenation with little to no downtime.” Along with these lasers, devices that use light and radiofrequency energy are also used to provide a plethora of treatment options.

