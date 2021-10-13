Brittle Nails, Hair Loss & Dull Skin? You Might Be Low in Zinc
It is thought that 17.3% of the population is at risk of zinc deficiency due to dietary inadequacy, meaning that the foods we eat are giving our body what it needs to function at its absolute best. Brittle nails, hair loss, and dull skin are just some of the telltale signs that your body could be low in this essential mineral - because zinc is essential for protein synthesis and cell growth. This means our bodies need it to keep making more of the parts of us that grow.www.foodmatters.com
