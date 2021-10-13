CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

FOLLOW THE MONEY: That enormous campaign war chest of the Whatcom County Republican Party appears to have evaporated—if it existed at all—according to a complaint filed with the state’s Public Disclosure Commission, the watchdog agency tasked with keeping money transparent in local politics. In May, a week before filing for office opened, the Whatcom County Republican Party reported total assets on hand of $233,500. But by Sept. 6, that cumulative total had dropped to $106,292, according to a complaint filed with the PDC.

