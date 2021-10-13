Health official welcomes better COVID-19 numbers, stresses continued risks
The South Heartland Health District continued to see improvements in COVID-19 conditions last week, the district heath department said in its weekly Tuesday night update. The health department logged 130 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, among district residents for the week ending Oct. 9, plus another 42 for Sunday through Tuesday of this week. Last week’s number was down from 151, 166 and 231, respectively, in the preceding weeks.www.hastingstribune.com
