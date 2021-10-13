CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health official welcomes better COVID-19 numbers, stresses continued risks

By Andy Raun araun@hastingstribune.com
Hastings Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Heartland Health District continued to see improvements in COVID-19 conditions last week, the district heath department said in its weekly Tuesday night update. The health department logged 130 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, among district residents for the week ending Oct. 9, plus another 42 for Sunday through Tuesday of this week. Last week’s number was down from 151, 166 and 231, respectively, in the preceding weeks.

beckershospitalreview.com

4 states still overwhelmed by COVID-19 hospitalizations

As national COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline, four states are still seeing double-digit increases in hospitalization rates. Below is a snapshot of the situation in four states with the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates over the last two weeks, as of Oct. 18. Data is from HHS and tracked by The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RiverBender.com

SIHF Healthcare To Require COVID Vaccine For Employees

ALTON – SIHF Healthcare headquartered in Sauget, Illinois, announced they will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 1, 2021. SIHF Healthcare operates 30 health centers in 11 Illinois counties. “The critical step in moving our community and organization forward is to ensure everyone eligible is vaccinated for COVID-19,” stated Larry McCulley, President, and CEO of SIHF Healthcare. The SIHF Healthcare Board of Directors approved the policy at thei Continue Reading
SAUGET, IL
WTAJ

2,902 new COVID-19 cases reported, 70.7% of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated Oct. 18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 13.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 70.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 2,902 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Sunday, bringing state totals to 1,513,332 known cases since the start of the pandemic. 105 new deaths were identified […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wsau.com

COVID 19 Numbers Continue Slow Decline In Wisconsin

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Rolling averages of new COVID-19 cases and deaths continued their decline over the weekend. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,192 new cases on Sunday, with the seven-day average dropping to 2,158. Test positivity averaged 7.9% for the most recent seven-day period. The U.S. Centers...
WISCONSIN STATE
Virginia Mercury

Children now account for more than 20 percent of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia

Even as Virginia reports a gradual decline in COVID-19 cases, the virus is continuing to infect children at much higher rates than it was last summer, according to a new dashboard from the Virginia Department of Health. The data, released Monday, comes amid continuing debate over the risk of COVID-19 to children and the prospect […] The post Children now account for more than 20 percent of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Residents Urged To Get Flu Shot Along With COVID Vaccine Or Booster

BOSTON (CBS) — Getting the COVID vaccine or a booster shot this fall? Consider getting vaccinated against the flu as well. That’s the message from the state’s Department of Public Health as the CDC says there’s no need to wait between getting a COVID shot and any other type of vaccine. “A flu vaccine and a COVID-19 vaccine can be given at the same time,” said Dr. Larry Madoff, medical director of the DPH Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences, in a statement. “Whether you are getting your first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or are eligible to receive a booster...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RiverBender.com

Illinois Department Of Public Health Adopts CDC Recommendations For School Outbreak Definition

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to adopt the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists’ (CSTE) guidance for PreK-12 school-associated outbreaks. Previously, CDC recommended that two cases associated with a school would constitute an outbreak. The new national recommendation that Illinois is adopting defines a school outbreak as either (1) multiple cases comprising Continue Reading
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Morning Call

With fewer people masking and social distancing, Lehigh Valley health experts worry about the upcoming flu season

Last flu season was the mildest one in decades because of masking and social distancing, but health experts worry that with fewer people following these practices, the coming flu season could be more severe. In Pennsylvania, there were just 3,664 flu cases reported the last season compared with the 2019-20 season when there were 131,282 confirmed cases and 1.7 million-2.4 million estimated ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
PIX11

Experts warn of ‘twin-demic,’ encourage flu shot, COVID vaccine

HARLEM, Manhattan — As the U.S. continues to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, experts warn of a potential “twin-demic” that could follow this flu season. If flu cases this year start spreading wildly while the coronavirus is still a threat, medical experts warn the country could have two pandemics on its hands at the same time. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
KRQE News 13

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

(THE CONVERSATION) – More than 200 million U.S. residents have gotten at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine with the expectation that the vaccines slow virus transmission and save lives. Researchers know the efficacy of the vaccines from large-scale clinical trials, the gold standard for medical research. The studies found the vaccines to be very effective […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS Denver

Tri-County Health Investigating After Deer Trail School District Parents Claim Mask Mandate Is Being Ignored

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– On Sept. 1, Tri-County Health Department issued a mask mandate for schools. It requires all individuals ages two and older to wear face coverings in schools and child care settings. (credit: CBS) After more than a month they’re starting to receive complaints and will begin enforcing the requirements, starting with the Deer Trail School District. Parents in that district are asking why no one is enforcing the mandate there. “There’s been enough scientists and doctors and public health organizations that have told us this is a good thing,” one family, who asked to remain anonymous, told CBS4. Despite the now...
DEER TRAIL, CO
EatThis

Sure Signs You Caught a Delta Infection

Hidden inside the good news about the coronavirus—that cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down—is a stark reality: the Delta variant remains "more transmissible" than any COVID variant before it, and 65 million Americans, including small children, are left unvaccinated—and thus vulnerable. "The more we've learned about COVID, we've learned that it not only impacts the lungs, but can impact the nervous system, the cardiovascular system. It can impact the kidneys, impact many systems in our body. This is a serious infection," said the Surgeon General Vivek Murthy just yesterday. With breakthrough infections also a possibility, it behooves us all to stop the symptoms of a Delta infection early. Read on for the key symptoms of the Delta variant—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
sweetwaternow.com

COVID-19 Update: Hospital Continues Treating High Number of Virus Patients

SWEETWATER COUNTY — While the county’s COVID-19 transmission rates are decreasing slightly, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is still feeling the impacts of the most recent COVID-19 surge. Sweetwater County Public Health officials released its weekly COVID-19 update yesterday. We, took a look at it, and found new information to...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY

