Everything Wrong with Proof of Stake

Hashgraph or Hedera Hashgraph is a consensus algorithm that works on gossip about gossip and virtual voting protocol to achieve blazing speed and secured transactions. Hashgraph technology is said to be better than blockchain technology, as it can carry 250,000 transactions per second. It verifies over a million signatures per second, and for this reason, it is predicted that it would evolve as a new generation of blockchain. Some anticipate that it may overtake the existence of blockchain, but it is still in the discussion whether it is better than Bitcoin.

COMPUTERS ・ 19 DAYS AGO