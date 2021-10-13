Everything Wrong with Proof of Stake
The decentralised/blockchain community holds independence, freedom, and a lack of hierarchy as a core ideal. However, they are using a flawed method from game theory that will do the opposite of their intentions. Staking is contrary to true free decentralisation rather than fixing it. The top.001% could stake $10 million and lose it having no effect on them whatsoever and 90% of the population would struggle to muster $1000 let alone $1million to join the game. The rich can just profit or decide which system fails and which succeeds on a whim.hackernoon.com
