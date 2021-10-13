CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything Wrong with Proof of Stake

The decentralised/blockchain community holds independence, freedom, and a lack of hierarchy as a core ideal. However, they are using a flawed method from game theory that will do the opposite of their intentions. Staking is contrary to true free decentralisation rather than fixing it. The top.001% could stake $10 million and lose it having no effect on them whatsoever and 90% of the population would struggle to muster $1000 let alone $1million to join the game. The rich can just profit or decide which system fails and which succeeds on a whim.

Hackernoon

I am still pissed off by the guy who told my aunt to buy Bitcoin for the first time at $62k

My aunt who doesn't even own stocks bought bitcoin at the top of the bull market in 2021. She didn't tell me when she was buying. But she remembered me when her portfolio was down about 50%. This made me really think of what would be the best crypto investing for people like my aunt. This is mainly because I have been there - getting excited on price ends in losses a lot.
TechCrunch

How doing everything wrong turned Automattic into a multibillion dollar media powerhouse

Today, to those who haven’t been paying attention, the company looks a bit like an overnight success story. WordPress, the open source software behind the company, is now estimated to power roughly 42% of all websites on the internet. Automattic’s e-commerce plugin, WooCommerce, which it purchased in 2015, is believed to run more than a quarter of all online storefronts.
Fast Company

Everything you thought you knew about ‘feminine design’ is wrong

What does a piece of furniture that is designed by a woman look like? Whatever stereotypes you can think of, a new book is here to shatter them. Phaidon has just released its most comprehensive book on women designers ever published. Woman Made: Great Women Designers binds together over 240 women and their contributions to the design world from the mid 19th century until today, including products designed under lockdown last year. Featuring everyone from modern design icons like the late Zaha Hadid to overlooked figures, like the Filipino interior designer Mercedes “Ched” Berenguer-Topacio, the book presents a multifaceted definition of design where gender may be a common denominator, but it isn’t the defining feature.
Hackernoon

Explaining Blockchain in 550 Words

A blockchain is a growing list of records, called blocks, that are linked together using cryptography. It's also described as a "trustless and fully decentralized peer-to-peer immutable data storage" that is spread over a network of participants often referred to as nodes. Each block contains a cryptographic hash of the previous block, a timestamp, and transaction data (generally represented as a Merkle tree). The timestamp proves that the transaction data existed when the block was published in order to get into its hash.
HackerNoon

"Without mining, there is no Bitcoin"

Bitcoin mining has grown from laptops in a house to a multi-billion dollar, worldwide industry. Miners from around the world compete to solve an algorithm that will allow them to add the next block of transactions to the blockchain. Bitcoin mining is enabling the growth of a new kind of currency that will change the world's approach to money and exchange of value, but it’s also pushing blockchain technology, accelerating the use of sustainability energy, and providing technology for use in other industries. Without mining, there is no Bitcoin to use, and no decentralized currency.
Hackernoon

How does Hashgraph Work? A Simple Guide for Beginners!

Hashgraph or Hedera Hashgraph is a consensus algorithm that works on gossip about gossip and virtual voting protocol to achieve blazing speed and secured transactions. Hashgraph technology is said to be better than blockchain technology, as it can carry 250,000 transactions per second. It verifies over a million signatures per second, and for this reason, it is predicted that it would evolve as a new generation of blockchain. Some anticipate that it may overtake the existence of blockchain, but it is still in the discussion whether it is better than Bitcoin.
HackerNoon

Looking into the Chainlink Crypto

Chainlink is a decentralized network of nodes launched on the Ethereum blockchain that power the network through decentralized data providers called oracles. It provides real-world data from third-party sources to on-blockchain smart contracts through the oracle network. Chainlink's native ERC-20 token is rewarded to oracles who provide accurate data. With Chainlink’s help, it is now possible to use smart contracts in the traditional financial system. The project has received numerous awards and garnered status from the World Economic Forum as a Pioneer in 2020.
Hackernoon

Uncover the Best Privacy Coins in 2021

Privacy coins are anonymous peer-to-peer decentralized systems that are a unit of calculation within the network. Monero is one of the most secure and confidential cryptocurrencies. Dash is another popular cryptocurrency with the simplest anonymity function, a two-level structure in two-tiered structure. The privacy coins are necessary for everyone who cares about their security: from business people who care about confidentiality and speed of processes to ordinary internet users who want to ensure the inviolability of their personal life. Here’s the best privacy coins list.
Hackernoon

Staking the Deck of Future Crypto

Glasshouse is developing a decentralised application enabling traders to find the most promising tokens before anyone else. It all works by incentivising users to stake their token of choice and make a prediction on the future price of that token. That data is processed by a state-of-the-art algorithm ensuring fairness and objectivity. The result is a complete market prediction platform, free from bias and vote manipulation. It features a unique economic quality too: fees collected from the platform will ensure a stable price floor for Glass through adaptive buybacks.
Hackernoon

What Exactly Makes Dai so Unique

The Dai stablecoin is a form of cryptocurrency that minimizes volatility. Stablecoins may be pegged to the U.S. dollar or other assets such as gold, for example. The purpose of stablecoins is to minimize volatility by maintaining stability. One of the most popular stablecoins at the moment is the Dai (DAI) token. In this guide, you will get to understand what Dai stablecoins are, how it works, who created it, where to find it, and more.
HackerNoon

Crypto: The Frontier of the Information Age

Human species is unique in its propensity for expansion. Humans will continue to seek out novel physical space that presents higher levels of risk and reward. Hacks, rug pulls, and plain old Ponzi schemes abound, but crypto is a volatile, hyper-competitive technology that evolved out of the decentralized open economy in the process of supplanting historically sheltered and flat-footed incumbents of the banking and financial industry. It's possible there will come a time when crypto's volatility is significantly reduced and the opportunity for it to create life-changing money will have already passed.
The Motley Fool

If I Could Buy Just One Investment, This Would Be It

Diversification is crucial to building a portfolio. It's possible to achieve diversification with a single investment. Building a diversified portfolio full of sound investments is crucial to growing wealth and preparing for your financial future. But what if you could pick just one investment that would allow you to achieve the goal of growing your money while limiting risk?
Hackernoon

How to Pick the Winning Altcoin

There are close to 10,000 coins currently listed on CoinGecko. The difficulty is that there are multiple projects in each category and no one knows which ones will become the most popular and therefore valuable. If a project is already popular, then most likely it has already jumped in price quite a bit and you’re a bit too late to get maximum gains. The success of a particular token depends on two things: usability and marketing.
Hackernoon

Decentralization Will Force Institutions to Conform or Die: Brandon Burgason, CEO of Mobie Labs

Brandon Burgason is the CEO and Founder of Mobie Labs - a technology incubator experimenting with mass-scale online decentralized payments. He explains the barriers that are keeping blockchain from realizing its full potential. Burgason: "Blockchain has effectively destroyed the industry boundaries of the past and is creating a next-generation, decentralized, network accessible to all. Centralization and data protection have remained central concerns from day one but many users prefer to turn a blind eye to it. Another obstacle is the lack of regulatory framework - or, in some cases, its excessive application.
ambcrypto.com

Can ‘newfound respect’ for Shiba Inu help it cross $1

October has been a good boy where the Shiba Inu [SHIB] token is concerned. With a meteoric price rally, the meme coin seems close to hounding its highs from earlier this year. Recently, crypto researcher and reviewer Max Maher tried to analyze Shiba Inu’s popularity but instead found himself drawing a very unexpected conclusion.
Hackernoon

Crypto Is A Multi-Trillion Industry, How Is Exchange Building Evolving?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, DeFi, NFTs, and gaming are dominating crypto and blockchain discourses. Decentralized exchanges or DEXes allow the swapping of tokens via a non-custodial wallet like MetaMask or Formatic. Centralized exchanges allow the seamless flow of funds from the traditional to the crypto world. According to CMC, there are over 400 exchanges—DEXes and CEXes—to choose from. Each type exists to meet a specific demand.
Hackernoon

Economics, Crypto, and Really Smart Women

Limarc Ambalina, Ellen Stevens, and Amy Tom debate the future of NFTs. This Week On Planet Internet - are NFT's here to stay? Will the hype die down? Listen to the HackerNoon Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts. Read the full transcript of this week's episode of This Week on Planet Internet, Monday at 10 p.m. ET. Back to the page you came from.
Hackernoon

The Economy of Ethereum: A Simple Explanation for Beginners

Bitcoin was designed to be a transactional platform at its core while Ethereum was designed to be a decentralized computer and it reflects clearly in how its blocksize limit and fee structure were set up. This article offers a simplified look into this so newbies can understand the concept.
Hackernoon

Hackernoon

ABOUT

Hacker Noon is a technology publication with over 4M monthly readers. All our stories are written by 12k+ subject matter experts in the domain of Blockchain, Crypto, Programming, and General Tech

 https://hackernoon.com/

