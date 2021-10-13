Red Wings Preview: Expectations for Jeff Blashill in 2021-22
The Detroit Red Wings re-signed Head Coach Jeff Blashill in the off-season, making him on of the longest tenured coaches in the NHL. An impressive feat, especially considering he has a losing record with the team. After helping Detroit limp through a rebuild, Blashill will finally be given the opportunity to guide a Red Wings roster that is trending upwards – which means there are expectations attached to the 2021-22 season.octopusthrower.com
