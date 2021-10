STEUBENVILLE — Water system work in the city will disrupt traffic in a couple of different areas this week. On Wednesday, crews will be replacing a 6-inch main line valve on Preston Road. Preston will be closed to all traffic from Lovers Lane to Pembroke Road from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until the work is completed, officials with the water department explained. Motorists who use Preston are asked to find alternative routes.