Polymorphic virus cannot be detected in wildfire

 5 days ago

The polymorphic virus is not detected by Palo alto's wildfire and it gave it verdict as benign which not safe as the virus contains code for PowerShell exploit. https://www.virustotal.com/gui/file/677b16ab91657bb6a161fe8edbb5b358988f03eb2974f8f895eaf9734da0d730...

