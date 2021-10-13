"SQL Will Help You Achieve Your Goals" - Jarosław Błąd, Vertabelo CEO

Singapore is one of the most tech business-friendly countries in the world. Tech startups get tax breaks in the first three years, reducing their tax payment to a minimum. There is no double taxation as it has signed the contract (DTA) with more than fifty countries. The government supports the protection in the best possible by using the very modern legal framework of all that. Singapore has the most fully protected Intellectual Property rights and many foreign companies use it as their base base. It can cost around $30 000 - $300 000 to develop an app here.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO