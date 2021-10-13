CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinematic 60s Spy Kits

By Michael Hemsworth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe James Bond 007 Secret Agent Attaché Case is a detailed kit created in celebration of the namesake secret agent that will provide fans with a way to mark the arrival of the latest film and pay homage to the past. The case is packed with a range of collectible...

IndieWire

As a Black-Led Western, ‘The Harder They Fall’ Is Rare, but Don’t Call It an Alternative History

With a cast led by Black actors, including Idris Elba and Regina King, Jeymes Samuel’s upcoming film “The Harder They Fall” stands in stark contrast to the white-dominated world of classic Westerns. But the way Samuel sees it, his vision is more rooted in truth than John Wayne’s version of the Old West. “Black people in period pieces — we’re not subservient. ‘The Harder They Fall’ is not an alternative viewpoint of the West. It’s actually a realistic viewpoint of the West,” Samuel said during a recent Q&A in support of the Netflix film. “What Hollywood was feeding us for all...
Egyptian man collects vintage cinematic gems

Keeping thousands of volumes of Egypt's most important movie posters, photographs, cinema projectors and film negatives, Makram Salama is preserving what could be some of the rarest collections of the country's rich cinematic heritage.
Sunmi reveals cinematic MV for 'Go or Stop?'

Sunmi has finally revealed her digital single 'Go or Stop?'. On October 11th at noon KST, Sunmi dropped a cinematic music video for 'Go or Stop?', which was made for the team DWG KIA. Meanwhile, Sunmi also recently revealed a mysterious teaser poster for 'Good Girl Gone Mad', and fans are expecting an online concert on October 30 at 2 PM KST.
Den of Geek

James Bond Is the Last Truly Cinematic Franchise

Daniel Craig has been wistful throughout the No Time to Die press tour. Part of this is probably because—unlike his infamous grumpiness during Spectre’s rollout—he is promoting a very good movie. The bigger element though is that he knows it really is last call with 007. After the final interview is wrapped, and the lights are taken down, his time with the James Bond family he’s been associated with for more than 16 years is done. Perhaps that’s why he’s become much more concerned with articulating what a unique thing that family is in the modern world of blockbusters.
Atelier Sophie 2 opening cinematic

Koei Tecmo and Gust have issued the opening cinematic for Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream. The game begins with Sophie leaving her hometown of Kirchen Bell to discover a tree identical to one that Plachta had seen in a dream. Last week, the game was officially...
Inside the Cinematic Universe of The Marías

Amid the narrow aisles of a cramped video store in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, The Marías are in their happy place. Dressed entirely in black attire, producer/multi-instrumentalist Josh Conway and singer María Zardoya are peak summer goths in the city. They’re a little intimidating at first — perhaps it’s their sleek looks — but it’s all for appearances. Their demeanor, in fact, does not reflect their choice of clothing.
Anatomy of a smartphone photo #21: Cinematic zoom and Healing

My series 'Anatomy of a Lumia photo' (here's #1) has proved popular, even though I cheated with the HP Elite x3 instead for #2. #3 had a lovely clock, #4 was all about framing, in #5, I got down and dirty with nature, in #6 I had a rosy dilemma to solve, and in #7 I took a satisfying low light snap in appalling weather. In #8, I got extremely close to an impressive moth, in #9 Andrew Elliott was in Budapest at night, in #10, I was shooting in early morning sun, in #11, I shot 'wide', with a little help from Panorama mode, in #12 I kept repositioning and zooming until I got a water fountain just right and in #13, Jeff Appleton got a good look at The Northern Lights. Then, rounding off the series for its previous run (in 2017) was #14, looking at a glowing tower.
‘No Time to Die’: Why the Pre-Credit Teaser Was Essential to Daniel Craig’s Swan Song as James Bond

Daniel Craig’s James Bond quintology was a brilliant juggling act of maintaining and subverting franchise conventions, especially in exploring a first-time journey for 007. Thus, the challenge for “No Time to Die” director Cary Joji Fukunaga was completing Bond’s arc. And his catalyst was revisiting the ghosts of the past from “Casino Royale” and “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.” [SPOILER ALERT!] But, of course, with the ironic twist of killing Bond. Yet that meant setting up “No Time to Die” with both of these tragic love story threads in the longest and most daring pre-credit teaser in franchise history. It’s a...
Cyclical Life-Themed Russian Dolls

Case Studyo works together with artist Julie Curtiss on a new limited edition 'Nesting Dolls' set. It is a limited edition artwork sculpture that is inspired by the Russian traditional nesting dolls. Curtiss was born in France and is now based in Brooklyn, creating artwork that explores the psychology of dark humorous work that challenges the notions of identity and gender.
A cinematic road trip that’s not to be missed

Film festivals are too often spaces that provide audiences the opportunity to gorge on random movies and leave it at that. It’s an experience that is atomised and it can be alienating – free from context or a broader thematic drive. The Calvert Journal Film Festival has been curated in a manner that offers audiences a winding route through its cheerfully eclectic programme rather than just a series of individual destinations with no real route home.
Bloodshore confirmed for November 3, cinematic trailer

Wales Interactive, Good Gate Media, Wayout Pictures, and Posterity Entertainment have set a final release date for Bloodshore, an upcoming FMV game. While it was previously confirmed for next month, we now know that the title is planned for November 3. Here’s an overview of the game:. Bloodshore is an...
Tomato Blood Costume Kits

With Halloween just around the corner and the "spooky season" finally upon us, HEINZ is helping fans create the ultimate customer with the launch of its new HEINZ Tomato Blood Costume Kit. The ketchup has long been used as fake blood on many a Halloween costume, and the new kit offers more ways for fans to dress up for the season.
Save 33% on Cinematic Soundscapes expansion for Loopmasters Khords

Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on the Cinematic Soundscapes expansion pack, a collection of 50 atmospheric instrument sounds and 100 presets for the Khords virtual instrument from Loopmasters. The pack contains dense pads and lush synth sounds that are perfect for designing your own dreamscapes and creating the perfect...
Dune Review: A Stunning and Imperfect Piece of Cinematic Art

Adapting any beloved piece of fiction from book to screen is a daunting task, but for Frank Herbert's 1965 science-fiction epic Dune, that daunting task is something more than just a challenge. It's been an outright nightmare, in a sense, with the book considered by some to be "unfilmable" due to its complexity and, indeed, numerous failed attempts came about in the 1970s, followed by David Lynch's critically panned and commercially disappointing 1984 film. Upon hearing that Denis Villeneuve was taking on the world of Dune, many were left intrigued and apprehensive at the same time. Now, Villeneuve's Dune has finally arrived and it is not only easily the best adaptation of Herbert's classic, it is a work of cinematic grandeur, bringing the far-flung world of Arrakis brilliantly alive in a way fans have only dreamed, but it's not a film without flaw.
Spies, pizza, popcorn & Christmas

Gary D. and I just took in “No Time to Die,” the latest (and possibly last) Bond movie. It was full of the usual car chases, close escapes, pretty girls, gunfights, heroes and villains, and the infamous British super spy, code number 007: Bond, James Bond. In 1952, British writer Ian Fleming began writing his first book, “Casino Royale,” to distract himself from his forthcoming nuptials, typing out a “spy thriller” directly from his own experiences and imagination. He finished work on the manuscript in just over a month but thought it was a “dreadful oafish opus.” Not so. Fleming went on to write 12 wildly successful Bond novels, two of which were published after his death.
Spy-Themed 4x4 Vehicles

The conceptual Harrison Bond Defender has been designed by Matteo Gentile as a rendering of truly rugged off-road 4x4 vehicle that is imagined as being perfect for the namesake secret agent himself. The vehicle features a boxy construction that has had the shape angles smoothed over to give them a distinctly aerodynamic look and feel. The SUV is paired with airless tires that have an almost NASA-inspired design and would enable the driver to easy tackle any terrain or even avoid gunfire.
Cinematic Mode, the future of iPhone cinematography, and ProRes on a phone

By now, you’ll have likely seen an article or social post about Cinematic Mode, the new computational background blur available on the iPhone 13. Before actually using this feature, the received wisdom of filmmaking forums was that this “portrait mode for video” would be a fake waste of time — and indeed, it’s not perfect. Edges can be fuzzy, and it only works at 1080p30 for now. But while it’s easy enough to find this new feature’s flaws, it would be a mistake to focus on them. Cinematic Mode doesn’t have to be perfect to be good enough for many, and computational photography brings benefits which a traditional camera can’t touch. Let’s dig in to what Cinematic Mode means for video professionals.
'The Batman' trailer unveils Pattinson in dark, violent turn

Warner Bros. has unveiled its trailer for “The Batman,” which features Robert Pattinson’s first bone-crunching turn as a DC Comics superhero.The trailer unveiled Saturday at the DC Fandome event shows Pattinson’s Dark Knight methodically taking down bad guys despite being outnumbered and his Batsuit absorbing multiple bullets.The footage teases a dark, bleak and violent version of Batman, with Pattinson’s voice saying about the Bat-Signal: “Fear is a tool. When the light hits the sky, it’s not just a call. It’s a warning.”The trailer teases multiple iconic characters, including Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin and Batman’s muscle car Batmobile tearing up the streets and emerging from explosions unscathed.The trailer opens with a scene of police arresting a man in a cafe. The milk in his coffee is swirled into a question mark, the calling card of Batman’s nemesis The Riddler.Later in the footage, Pattinson’s voice is heard describing the situation in Gotham City: "This is a powder keg. The Riddler’s the match.”"The Batman” will be released in theaters on March 4.
The Magic and Cinematic Mastery of Hayao Miyazaki

From flying castles of magic, rust and machinery, to ocean princesses and aeronautical engineers, 80-year old master storyteller Hayao Miyazaki has never ceased to amaze and captivate audiences everywhere with every theatrical release throughout his astounding animation career of 36 years. Since its inception in June of 1985, dynamic duo...
