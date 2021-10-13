CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serverless and Blockchain: Check NFT Supply With AWS Lambda

By Taavi Rehemägi
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Non-Fungible Tokens, or short NFTs, are all the rage right now. Some say it's the savior that will rip the power away from big corporations and give it back to the creators. But a question I got asked lately was, **how does this precisely fit in with AWS and serverless technology**? That's why I thought, let's ride the hype train and write an article about NFT. We want to implement a client that asks a node for data that's stored on the blockchain.

HackerNoon

HackerNoon

711
Followers
9K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

