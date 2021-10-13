CROSS COUNTRY: Jackson County girls place fifth at Mountain Invitational
Erin O’Brien led the Jackson County girls’ cross country squad to a fifth-place finish Tuesday (Oct. 12) at the Mountain Invitational at Unicoi State Park in Helen. O’Brien came in ninth, finishing the 5,000-meter race in 22:03. Anna Warren wasn’t too far behind her in 19th (22:42). Morgan Eldridge (30th – 23:19), Kendall Goetzman (51st – 24:37), Alina Jurovschi (53rd – 24:40), Kamryn Shaw-Foreman (58th – 28:00), and Tiffany Holly (88th – 28:02) also had good showings for the Panthers by finishing in the top half of a race featuring 187 runners.www.mainstreetnews.com
Comments / 0