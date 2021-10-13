CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UK Economy Rebounds Despite Supply Chain Woes

By Roland JACKSON
IBTimes
IBTimes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Britain's economy rebounded in August despite ongoing supply chain woes, as people socialised more due to the lifting of coronavirus curbs, data showed Wednesday. Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent in the first full month since England's lifting of Covid restrictions, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages and wobbles in the property sector, highlighting the challenge facing policymakers as they seek to prop up a faltering recovery while reining in the real estate sector.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Goto Energy becomes 13th supplier to quit troubled energy market

Goto Energy has become the latest in an ever-growing list of energy suppliers to go out of business since the start of September amid a massive spike in gas prices.The company, which supplies around 22,000 households in the UK, ceased to trade on Monday, regulator Ofgem announced.These customers will be protected by Ofgem’s safety net, which will ensure they are assigned a new supplier and will not have their supply interrupted.Around two million customers have seen their energy supplier go bust in the last seven weeks.Only last week Daligas, Pure Planet and Colorado Energy all ceased trading within 24 hours...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US industrial output drops in Sept as supply issues plague economy

Output by US industries fell sharply last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, according to official data released Monday. - Hurricane impact - Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August, according to the revised data.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk Economy#Car Manufacturing#Gross Domestic Product#Covid#Kpmg Uk
Fortune

As supply-chain woes deepen, pressure on prices is rising

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. I wrote last week about conversations on-stage at the Most Powerful Women’s Summit in D.C. But what I didn’t write about was the topic that dominated many conversations I had on the sidelines: a broken supply chain. Business leaders were shuttling between Fortune’s event and the White House, briefing an administration that had newly discovered this could be the biggest threat to its economic and political success.
BUSINESS
IBTimes

From Oil To Renewables, Winds Of Change Blow On Scottish Islands

In the far north of the United Kingdom, where the wind blows and the sea rages, the islands of Orkney and Shetland have long relied on oil and gas for prosperity. But as supplies dwindle and the fight against climate change becomes more urgent, the islands off the northeast coast of Scotland are increasingly turning to renewables.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

China’s power shortages, housing struggles put the brakes on its economy

It was the summer when the rains wouldn’t stop. The lights went out. And a housing boom came to a shuddering halt. China’s economy still grew 4.9 percent in the third quarter, matching its rate from a year earlier. But it lagged behind projections, reflecting that simply controlling the spread of the coronavirus isn’t enough to ensure smooth sailing.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
IBTimes

Stocks Down On Poor China Data, Inflation Fears

US and European stock markets mostly sank Monday after a mixed Asian session, as investors tracked weak Chinese data and fears that high inflation will spell tighter global monetary policy. China's economic growth eased to 4.9 percent in July-September, slower than forecasts, as a crackdown on its property sector and...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ask an expert economist anything about the ongoing supply crisis

As we head closer and closer towards Christmas the ongoing supply crisis affecting the festive period is becoming a very real concern among many.Whether it is Brexit or the after effect of the pandemic, the supply shortages are real and that’s across several sectors, whether that’s energy suppliers, butchers or lorry drivers.Boris Johnson’s government continues to claim the supply issues are a global problem as empty shelves in the supermarkets, disruption to fuel supply and a backlog at ports ensue.Transport secretary Grant Shapps claimed on Friday that “our supply chain is pretty robust” – but could not guarantee there would...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

China's economic growth weakens amid construction slowdown

China’s economic growth sank in the latest quarter a a slowdown in construction and curbs on energy use weighed on its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.The world’s second-largest economy grew by 4.9% over a year ago in the three months ending in September, down from the previous quarter’s 7.9%, government data showed Monday.Factory production, retail sales and investment in construction and other fixed assets all weakened.Construction an industry that supports millions of jobs, has slowed since regulators tightened control last year over borrowing by developers.One of the biggest, Evergrande Group, is struggling to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars owed to bondholders. That has fueled fears about the health of other developers, though economists say the threat to global financial markets is small.Manufacturing also was hampered in September by power cuts imposed by some major provinces to avoid exceeding official efficiency goals.Private sector forecasters have cut their growth outlook this for China though they still expect about 8%, which would be among the world’s strongest.
RETAIL
The Independent

Business insolvencies at highest level since pandemic began

The number of businesses that registered as insolvent last month was the highest since the pandemic began, Government figures show.According to data from the Insolvency Service there were 1,446 company insolvencies across England and Wales in September – up from 1,349 in August and 928 from the same time last year.The figures come after the Bank of England warned last week that higher borrowing during the pandemic had likely put more businesses at risk.We're unlocking investment through the £20bn a year super deduction, the biggest two-year business tax cut in modern British history.Treasury spokesperson“The increase in debt – though...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slate

The Absolute Simplest Explanation for America’s Supply Chain Woes

By now, you’ve noticed. Your corner CVS is full of eerily empty shelves and low on detergent. West Elm says it will be months before you can get that one coffee table. There’s a wait list for the Nikes your hypebeast boyfriend has been coveting. Thanks to the disruptions in global supply chains that have sprung from the coronavirus crisis, Americans are confronting a widespread shortage of consumer goods that’s become just about impossible to miss.
ECONOMY
AFP

IMF, G20 fret over supply chain bottlenecks, inflation fears

Global finance officials gathered in Washington on Wednesday were focused on finding a way to alleviate supply chain bottlenecks that are driving prices higher and threatening to derail the economic recovery. IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said the lag in vaccination rates to contain the pandemic in developing nations is contributing to the supply constraints, and "as long as it widens, this risk of interruptions in global supply chains is going to be higher."
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Global Supply-Chain Woes Escalate, Threatening Economic Recovery

Global supply-chain bottlenecks are feeding on one another, with shortages of components and surging prices of critical raw materials squeezing manufacturers around the world. The supply shocks are already showing signs of choking off the recovery in some regions. Part of the problem is a global economy that is out...
BUSINESS
WOWK

Boris Johnson brushes off UK woes, vows to transform economy

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson shrugged off Britain’s problems of empty gas pumps, worker shortages and gaps on store shelves as he told fellow Conservatives on Wednesday that the U.K. would emerge from Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic as a more productive and dynamic nation. Johnson told...
ECONOMY
investing.com

U.K. Services Prices Jump at Record Pace on Supply-Chain Woes

(Bloomberg) -- The prices paid by customers in the U.K. services sector rose at the fastest pace on record last month as the nation’s supply-chain crisis accelerated inflationary pressures in the economy. With energy prices spiraling and a shortage of staff in haulage, agriculture and meat processing causing significant disruption,...
AGRICULTURE
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy