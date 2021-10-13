CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) IPO Opens Fractionally Higher

 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ: CGTX) opened for trading at $12.15 after pricing 3,768,116 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $12.00 per share.

StreetInsider.com

Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) Files IPO Registration Statement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ: VTYX) files registration statement for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for millions...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) to Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Ulz downgraded Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) from
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (SMAPU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SMAPU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price to the public of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to commence trading on October 19, 2021 on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "SMAPU."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BTIG Downgrades Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) to Neutral

BTIG analyst Bret Hazlett downgraded Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GRTX) from Buy to Neutral.The analyst commented, "The Phase 3 ROMAN study
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp (ENTFU) Prices 26.1M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ENTFU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 26,100,000 units at
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Ensemble Health Partners to raise up to $649 million in planned IPO

Ensemble Health Partners Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 29.5 million shares, priced at $19 to $22 each. The company would raise $649 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.2 billion. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "ENSB.' Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank and Guggenheim are lead underwriters in a team of 12 banks working on the deal. "Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management ("RCM") solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups," the company says in its prospectus.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock rocked after disappointing trial results of SARS-CoV-2 pill

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. took a 70.7% nosedive on heavy volume toward a record low in morning trading Tuesday, after the biopharmaceutical company said a Phase 2 trial of its oral treatment of SARS-CoV-2 virus in an outpatient setting failed to meet its primary endpoint. Trading volume swelled to 21.6 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 2.7 million shares. The company said primary endpoint of the AT-527 study was a reduction from baseline of SARS-CoV-2 in patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 compared with placebo. The company said there was data that suggested AT-527 has produced antiviral activity in high-risk patients with underlying health conditions. The company said it, and its partner Roche, are assessing potential modifications to the Phase 3 trial, so the expected time when data from the trial will be expected has been pushed out to the second half of 2022 from the second half of 2021. The stock, which went public on Oct. 30, has now shed 71.5% year to date, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF has gained 3.8% and the S&P 500 has advanced 19.8%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

Teladoc Earnings: Metrics Investors Need to Monitor

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is reimagining healthcare with a virtual-first business model. Last year, its platform saw supercharged growth, as socially distanced patients opted to meet with medical professionals in a virtual setting rather than in the office. However, Wall Street's enthusiasm has waned as Teladoc's membership growth has slowed, and the stock currently trades 54% below its all-time high.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Pre-Open Stock Movers 10/18: (ADMP) (OYST) (INFI) Higher; (RVNC) (OMER) (MNKD) Lower (more...)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC) 34.4% LOWER; announced that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter, or CRL, regarding the Biologics License Application (BLA) for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, for the treatment of moderate to severe glabellar (frown) lines.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MannKind's stock falls 18% after FDA says it will not approve application for hypertension drug

Shares of MannKind Corp. tumbled 18.3% in trading on Monday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration would not approve a pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment it is developing with United Therapeutics Corp. . United's stock was down 2.6%. MannKind said in a news release that the FDA had issued a complete response letter to United Therapeutics, citing a problem with a third-party testing center for the substance used to make Tyvaso DPI. MannKind said it looks "forward to supporting United Therapeutics' efforts in securing approval of Tyvaso DPI in the coming months." MannKind's stock is up 32.7% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 19.0%.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Healthcare Triangle (HCTI) IPO Opens Lower

Today's IPO for Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) opened for trading at $3.17 after pricing 3,262,500 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for Latin American-Focused SPAC Opens at Rose Hill Acquisition (ROSE) Opens at $10.07

Today's IPO for Latin American-focused SPAC Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: ROSEU) (NASDAQ: ROSE) opened for trading at $10.07 after pricing its initial public offering of 12,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I (AVHI) Opens at $10.05

Today's IPO for SPAC Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ: AVHIU) (NASDAQ: AVHI) opened for trading at $10.05 after pricing
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Bone Biologics Corp. (BBLG) IPO Opens Lower

Today's IPO for Bone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ: BBLG) opened for trading at $4.75 after pricing 1,510,455 units of securities at an offering price of $5.25 per unit.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

GitLab (GTLB) IPO Opens 22% Higher, Valuing Stock at $13.5 Billion

Today's IPO for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) opened for trading at $94.25 after pricing 10,400,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $77.00 per share, above the expected $66-$69 range which was raised from $55-$60.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) IPO Opens Modestly Lower

Today's IPO for IsoPlexis Corporation (NYSE: ISO) opened for trading at $14.75 after pricing 8,333,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR) at Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson initiates coverage on Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JSPR) with an
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Brookline Capital Markets Starts Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) at Buy

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Leah Rush Cann initiates coverage on Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KYMR) with a Buy rating and a
STOCKS

