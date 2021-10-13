FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Muggy afternoon with some sunshine, cooler weather arrives into the weekend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sunshine with humidity has been the common theme for the last several afternoons and for our Wednesday the pattern doesn’t change, the one key difference will be the lower rain chances throughout the day as showers look to stay to our west. All eyes remain on the cold front heading into Friday as it brings a few showers and storms before a bigger cool down heading into the weekend.www.kplctv.com
