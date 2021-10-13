A record number of people are running for Ohio school boards, and not all for the right reasons: The Wake Up podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — School board elections used to be rather mundane affairs. You can listen online here. They’re a lot more contentious this year, thanks to disputes over vaccines, mask mandates and racial injustice. It’s resulted in a lot more candidates seeking spots on school boards in Cuyahoga County ... a 50% increase since 2017. Unfortunately, what’s best for students might not be a priority for many candidates. On another topic, a Republican state lawmaker from Lake County says he’s working on a bill that would allow Ohioans age 21 and older to buy and grow marijuana legally. And in Cleveland, a new poll shows Justin Bibb with a big lead over Kevin Kelley in the 2021 mayoral race.