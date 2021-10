My favorite recipe is older than I am. It is a no-bake cheesecake that got me through my college years. Who knew having kitchen skills would be a way to open doors to new friendships? Anyway, it’s pretty simple. Blend a bar of Philadelphia cream cheese, an 8-ounce container of sour cream, 1/4 cup sugar, a splash of pure vanilla extract, and a container of extra creamy cool whip. Once it is all combined, pour it into a ready-made graham cracker crust (or you could make your own pressed into a pie plate) and set it in the fridge for at least four hours.

