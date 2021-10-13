Tracking showers and storms pushing back in this morning

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 70s. EXTENDED: As skies remain clear overnight, temperatures drop into the upper 40s to around 50 to start Tuesday. Winds pick up a bit more from the south tomorrow, but temperatures once again remain in the mid-upper 70s during the afternoon. A strong low pressure system to our north will send a cold front through the area on Wednesday, bringing isolated to scattered showers and storms to the area during the day. A few of those could bring brief heavy downpours and pea sized hail, but the bigger story will be the cool down behind the front into the end of the week. Rain amounts will be under 1/4". High temperatures fall back into the lower 60s with lows in the mid-40s through Friday night. We can expect sunshine through Saturday, but a front to our south on Sunday could trigger scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder on Sunday into Monday. We'll warm things up a bit more into next week before another system makes its way through on Tuesday or Wednesday.

