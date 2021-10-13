CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracking showers and storms pushing back in this morning

By Kevin Schneider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEDNESDAY: Showers and storms will be off and on throughout much of the morning. An organized line of storms will move in from the west this morning, but should lose some intensity before arriving here. We’re tracking the potential for a few storms to become strong late this afternoon, but if the rain holds on long enough into this afternoon, that threat will fizzle. Highs today will push in to the upper 70’s with a breezy south wind gusting up to 30 mph.

YourCentralValley.com

More rain and snow ahead

A strong storm system arrives next weekend. A cold front arriving late this weekend brought strong winds to Central California. These winds are now calming. There are showers and snow showers north of Fresno County overnight Sunday into Monday. Accumulation will be light. Temperatures will drop considerably.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘You Have To Be Totally Prepared Up Here’: Early-Season Snowstorm Hits Sierra

KINGVALE (CBS13) – An early-season snowstorm is hitting the Sierra, but are we prepared? “Even just last winter, the mild winter, I pulled out a bunch of people in the snow who were in two-wheel drive or something on the side of the road, stuck,” said Hunter Cearley. The National Weather Service is calling the storm one of the first “bigger” storms of the season, saying it could bring several inches of much-needed snow. However, the winter weather is welcome news for Cearley. He’s familiar with driving in the snow and has helped several drivers in the past. “People either put them on way...
ENVIRONMENT
Tracking a few storms and cooler air by Wednesday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 70s. EXTENDED: As skies remain clear overnight, temperatures drop into the upper 40s to around 50 to start Tuesday. Winds pick up a bit more from the south tomorrow, but temperatures once again remain in the mid-upper 70s during the afternoon. A strong low pressure system to our north will send a cold front through the area on Wednesday, bringing isolated to scattered showers and storms to the area during the day. A few of those could bring brief heavy downpours and pea sized hail, but the bigger story will be the cool down behind the front into the end of the week. Rain amounts will be under 1/4". High temperatures fall back into the lower 60s with lows in the mid-40s through Friday night. We can expect sunshine through Saturday, but a front to our south on Sunday could trigger scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder on Sunday into Monday. We'll warm things up a bit more into next week before another system makes its way through on Tuesday or Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
Tracking a pleasant start to the week with rain on the way

Today: Temperatures will continue to increase to 75 degrees with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Skies remain mostly clear to help make for a beautiful Monday afternoon. Tonight: Temperatures will fall once again into the upper '70s thanks to mostly clear sky conditions. Extended: Tuesday will be...
ENVIRONMENT

