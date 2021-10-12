Madeline Dorothy Crowell Murray of Wall Township and formerly of Mantoloking, born to Ruby and Eugene Crowell, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021. She was surrounded by love in her last moments, with all nine of her children; an honor they will cherish forever.

Maddie was born in Queens, New York and grew up in Dunellen, the third of four children. A close-knit family, she loved her brothers Ray and Bill, and adored her younger sister Janice. She and Janie danced the meanest jitterbug around.

Madeline married and started a family in 1953, living in Arbor, Plainfield, Watchung, Mantoloking, and finally in Wall. By 1971 there were nine children. On special occasions, the family would venture out to a restaurant. Patrons, worried about the arrival of a family of 11, more often than not stopped on their way out to remark on the loveliness of the family. Those children grew up to be kind, hardworking, and loving, to a person. From Maddie’s example they learned: people first, family first, kindness always.

After moving the family to the Jersey Shore, the houses and beaches in Deauville and Mantoloking were filled with the love and laughter of family that were genuinely friends and friends that often became family.

Raising nine children was more than a full-time job. At age 40, a new chapter began when Maddie learned to drive and then proceeded to open her own business at the age of 45, running it first with a friend and partner and then with her daughter-in-law, establishing a remarkable partnership that they both treasured. She created a unique senior residence for the elderly that supports independence, feels like home, and truly cares for both its residents and staff as they have always cared for her. Decades later it is still thriving, with many family members still involved. She worked full-time running The Arbors until her 85th year.

Maddie created a family that loved and supported one another, that liked and truly enjoyed one another, that spent all sorts of time together. Holidays were spent together, and always included her world-famous mashed potatoes and personal gifts for every single person. Her pool was the center of things, and summer weekends found throngs of family and friends swimming, playing, and eating her potato salad. She had the ability to make all in her orbit feel seen, special, and loved unconditionally. At the time of her death, she had 33 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren, and every one of them thought that they were Gram’s monkey. About her growing family, she felt: “We are so lucky. There’s not a bad one in the bunch!”

She loved sitting at the table each morning with a good cup of tea and the crossword puzzle.

She loved going to a Broadway musical; but she loved a 4-year old’s violin recital even more. A “ hockey grandma,” she never missed an event – birthdays, concerts, recitals, hockey and soccer games, graduations, weddings, and baby showers. Her gifts were thoughtful and made you feel special. She had a giddy sense of fun and loved playing the troublemaker. She was a fan of scrabble and games at which she swore she did not cheat. She loved spending time in Florida during the winter, and travels around the world with family and friends.

She is predeceased by her parents, Ruby and Eugene Crowell, her stepfather, Vincent Hauber, her sister Janice DiAlfonso, her brothers Ray and Bill Crowell, and her grandson Luis Tito Rivera. She is survived by her children: Maureen and Thor Lewis, Janice and Bob Sherlock, Dan and Kim Murray, Rick and Gail Murray, Gary and Patty Murray, Jim and Cary Murray, Jean Anne and Tom Herrington, Carol Murray, and Megan Murray. She leaves behind an immediate family of over 90, along with numerous friends, colleagues, and an amazing legacy of love and family that knows no bounds. We send her off with “love, kisses, and hugs too!”

