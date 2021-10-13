Two pretty weddings of more than special interest to the people of this vicinity, because of the prominence and wide acquaintance of their families, was solemnized at Springbrook last Tuesday morning when Father Napstein officiated at the marriage of Anthony Heiar and Miss Caroline Scheckel, and Albert Medinger and Miss Mary Scheckel. The first couple were married at a nuptial mass at eight o'clock and the other marriage was solemnized at nine o'clock.