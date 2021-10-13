CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raising the Future, The Child Care Crisis

pbs.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePBS NewsHour explores how a lack of affordable, quality child care affects American families. The report examines the burden placed on families, looks at advances in child care, and delves into the battle over federally funded, universal child care (248)

www.pbs.org

beckershospitalreview.com

Child care shortage hurts women in the workforce

September showed an overall job growth decline in the U.S., with the number of women on payrolls falling for the first time since December 2020. The child care shortage may be a driving factor for this, the Los Angeles Times reported Oct. 10. The delta variant surge has caused many...
SOCIETY
Victoria Advocate

Child care industry struggles to find teachers

When ABC Child Development Center opened in Victoria in 1984, there were only 12 children enrolled. Today, even with the threat of COVID-19 still looming large over the Crossroads, that number has climbed to around 130 children with just 16 staff members to care for them, said Patricia Ingram, owner and director of the center.
VICTORIA, TX
finance-commerce.com

How other nations pay for child care

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. Typical 2-year-olds in Denmark attend child care during the day, where they are guaranteed a spot, and their parents pay no more than 25% of the cost. That guaranteed spot will remain until the children are in after-school care at age 10. If their parents choose to stay home or hire a nanny, the government helps pay for that, too.
EDUCATION
Colorado Springs Independent

Opinion: The child care squeeze

‘If you think education is expensive, try ignorance,” the old bumper sticker says; yet for decades national and state lawmakers have flaunted their ignorance of what makes a good society by stupidly shortchanging our investment in our youngest minds. At the same time, corporate and governmental policymakers have intentionally rigged...
EDUCATION
wwnytv.com

Day Care Bootcamp to help with child care shortage

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - An anticipated a wave of new child care options could help wash away the day care desert. Jefferson and Lewis counties desperately need more providers and a plan set in motion might pay off soon. Stacy Rowe has the space sectioned off and almost...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
acnj.org

Share this Child Care Petition Flyer

In April 2021, New Jersey received nearly $700 million in federal funds for child care through the American Rescue Plan. Despite the continued staffing and financial crises rocking the industry, those funds have yet to be released. Print this petition and share with parents and your network. They can access the online petition by scanning the QR code or simply visiting this link. Tell Governor Murphy to release federal funds NOW.
POLITICS
ABC6.com

“Child care crisis”: Short staff causing wait-lists to stretch years out across R.I.

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Child care providers along with Governor Dan McKee, Rhode Island KIDS COUNT Executive Director Elizabeth Burke Bryant, Department of Human Services Director Celia Blue, and representatives from the General Assembly participated in a roundtable discussion on Wednesday morning to address Rhode Island’s child care crisis. Facilities...
WARWICK, RI
Tampa Bay Times

‘We are in a crisis’: Tampa Bay child care industry faces pandemic struggles

Shanoah Washington-Davis didn’t know the little boy she was caring for had tested positive for COVID-19 until she started feeling sick. The longtime licensed child care provider was forced to temporarily shut down her Largo home business in April. She ended up in an intensive care unit, on a ventilator, as she fought the virus. When she was released weeks later, many of the children she cared for had transferred to other care providers.
TAMPA, FL
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Commissioners, Rep. Roberts discuss child care crisis

Routt County is pursuing several avenues to improve current child care crunch in the Yampa Valley, but officials say even these are little more than “Band-Aid” solutions. Child care is now an issue that is talked about almost as much as housing locally, and Angela Pleshe, program leader for First Impressions of Routt County, said that is because the situation has become such a crisis.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
dailytitan.com

Mental crisis lifeline ensures proper care

The California State Department of Health Care Services announced last month that it would spend $20 million in order to establish a 988 network that will provide assistance when individuals are facing a mental health crisis. A 988 line will ensure that those experiencing a mental health crisis are properly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Rock-a-bye Baby: Why The American Child Care Crisis is Bad for the Economy

In 1984, my mother was one of the 52% percent of American women who worked outside the home. Both my parents being public school educators, they knew they would need to rely on quality child care upon my birth and mom’s return to work. Enter Mrs. Virginia Dotson; “Mama Dotson” as she was called, was the parent of one of my mother’s former students, and had made a name for herself as a child care provider for neighborhood children in the Rufus King community. She was equal parts surrogate grandmother and southern nanny, all rolled into one beautiful personality. At Mama Dotson’s house, the kids were always looked after, well-fed, and safe. My time with Mama Dotson was wonderful and provided many memories that I cherish. Mrs. Dotson, a mother of four, never needed a license to prove she knew how to care for children, it was something that was innately apart of her being. She simply acted as a grandmother to all her young charges, providing love, occasional discipline, and lessons in Bible reading and “clean living”.
RELATIONSHIPS
Washington Post

Government funding is critical to raise wages for child-care workers

Justine Modica is a PhD candidate in the history department at Stanford University writing a dissertation on the history of child care workers in America. The Budget Reconciliation Bill being debated has the potential to mark a dramatic new era in government assistance for child care. As drafted, the bill caps the income percentage that families spend on child care and includes government funding to provide universal preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds.
ADVOCACY
laloyolan.com

The US must improve their child care

Raising a child comes with a great array of challenges as it is, and this is more so the case for dual-income parents or single-parent households who have other responsibilities besides their children that they must juggle. Having grown up with both of my parents working full time, I have seen how difficult it was for them to find someone to take care of me and my brother, especially during our younger years.
KIDS
heraldcourier.com

Meadowview grandmother opens child care center

GLADE SPRING, Va. — When a Meadowview woman had trouble finding caregivers for her young grandchildren, she did what any grandmother would like to do. She started her own preschool and day care to help her own daughters and other mothers in the area receive reliable child care. Alison Burress,...
GLADE SPRING, VA
Oswego County Today

Weatherup Discusses COVID-19, Child Care

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup published a prerecorded video today, October 5, updating the public on COVID-19 and accessing child care. He started the video with an update on COVID-19 within the county, saying that the county’s community transmission level is still “high,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and offered his condolences to the families and loved ones of county residents who have died due to the virus.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

