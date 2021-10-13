Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-13 04:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga AREAS OF FOG Through the early morning, expect areas of fog. This fog may become dense at times resulting in a sudden reduction in visibility. The fog is expected to persist through the early morning commute. For your safety, if traveling, please prepare for a slower morning commute, allowing for plenty of time to reach your destination. When encountering fog while driving, please slow down and use your low beam headlights.alerts.weather.gov
