Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Bath, Bland, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-13 05:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; Bland; Botetourt; Carroll; Craig; Floyd; Giles; Grayson; Montgomery; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe AREAS OF FOG Through the early morning, expect areas of fog. This fog may become dense at times resulting in a sudden reduction in visibility. The fog is expected to persist through the early morning commute. For your safety, if traveling, please prepare for a slower morning commute, allowing for plenty of time to reach your destination. When encountering fog while driving, please slow down and use your low beam headlights.alerts.weather.gov
