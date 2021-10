Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Back in May, The Atlantic published an article titled “Why You Should Wait Out the Wild Housing Market,” which argued that the “ludicrousness” would soon exit the market. It’s understandable why some homebuyers would want to take that “wait it out” approach. After all, home prices can’t go up at double-digit rates forever. But so far, buyers have had no luck: Since that article ran, home prices are up another 6%.

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO