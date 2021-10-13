Senescence markers in focal nodular hyperplasia of the liver: pathogenic considerations on the basis of immunohistochemical results
Focal nodular hyperplasia (FNH) is a polyclonal tumour-like hepatic lesion characterised by parenchymal nodules, connective tissue septa without interlobular bile ducts, pronounced ductular reaction and inflammation. It may represent a response to local arterial hyperperfusion and hyperoxygenation resulting in oxidative stress. We aimed at obtaining closer insight into the pathogenesis of FNH with its characteristic morphologic features. Immunohistochemistry and immunofluorescence microscopy was performed on FNH specimens using antibodies against keratins (K) 7 and 19, neural cell adhesion molecule (NCAM), lamin B1, senescence markers (CDK inhibitor 1/p21Cip1, CDK inhibitor /p16Ink4a, senescence-associated (SA) Î²- galactosidase activity), proliferation markers (Ki-67, proliferating-cell nuclear antigen (PCNA)), and the abnormally phosphorylated histone Î³-H2AX, indicating DNA double strand breaks; moreover SA Î²- galactosidase activity was determined histochemically. Ductular metaplasia of hepatocytes indicated by K7 expression in the absence of K19 plays a major role in the development of ductular reaction in FNH. Moreover, the expression of senescence markers (p21Cip1, p16Ink4a, Î³-H2AX, SAÂ Î²-galactosidase activity) in hepatocytes and cholangiocytes suggests that stress-induced cellular senescence contributes to fibrosis and inflammation via production of components of the senescence-associated secretory phenotype. Expression of proliferation markers (Ki-67, PCNA) was not enhanced in hepatocytes and biliary cells. Senescence and ductular metaplasia of hepatocytes may thus be involved in inflammation, fibrosis and apoptosis resistance. Hence, fibrosis, inflammation and reduced apoptotic cell death, rather than proliferation (hyperplasia) may be responsible for increased tissue mass and tumour-like appearance of FNH.www.nature.com
Comments / 0