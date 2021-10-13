CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UPDATE 1-Austria plans budget deficit within EU's 3% limit next year

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Adds speech, details)

VIENNA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Austria’s budget deficit will be 2.3% of economic output next year, falling below the European Union’s 3% limit and shrinking from 6% this year, as growth improves and the COVID-19 pandemic eases, the new national budget showed on Wednesday.

Like many of its peers, Austria spent lavishly on coronavirus-related aid to keep the economy afloat, particularly during last year’s pandemic-induced recession. So far it has spent or approved for disbursement 40.8 billion euros ($47.1 billion), more than 10% of last year’s gross domestic product.

Growth is returning this year, when it is now forecast to reach 4.4% and will accelerate to 4.8% next year, according to think-tank Wifo, upon whose figures the budget is based.

“We in Austria will return to a sustainable budget policy after the crisis,” Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said in his annual budget speech to parliament. “This strong growth helps us achieve that and we must do everything to ensure this recovery is sustainable.”

Bluemel’s budget shows the country’s debt as a proportion of gross domestic product (GDP) falling to 79.1% next year from 82.8% this year, with the aim of reducing it to 72.5% in 2025, the year after the country’s next parliamentary election is due.

Whether the current coalition between Bluemel's conservatives and the Greens will last that long is uncertain. His budget speech comes four days after conservative leader Sebastian Kurz stepped down as chancellor here at the Greens' behest over corruption allegations against him.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages and wobbles in the property sector, highlighting the challenge facing policymakers as they seek to prop up a faltering recovery while reining in the real estate sector.
ECONOMY
The Independent

EU commissioner on climate action: "Leave no one behind"

All nations have a responsibility to ensure that no one gets left behind and that changes are as fair as possible in the transition to a greener economy that's needed to address the climate crisis, European Commission for Climate Action Frans Timmermans said Monday.“I think that the greatest boundaries are the same in the developing world as in the developed world: we should leave no one behind. And of course, if you’re in the developing world, the risk of leaving people behind is bigger than in the developed world,” Timmermans said. “And that’s going to be our biggest challenge.”Timmermans...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

EU mulling ways to end jet lease to Belarus’ airline

European Union foreign ministers looked at ways on Monday to stop the illegal migration into the 27-nation bloc from neighboring Belarus including stopping companies from leasing jets to Belarusian airline Belavia.The EU has accused the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of facilitating migration into the bloc in retaliation for EU sanctions. Thousands of migrants have been lured to Belarus on tourist visas and encouraged to cross into Poland Lithuania and to a lesser extent Latvia — all three of which are EU nations that border Belarus.EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after the meeting that...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Kurz
WNCY

Czech opposition parties plan lower 2022 budget deficit after election win

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech opposition parties seeking to form a new government will aim to rework the 2022 budget to cut the planned deficit to below 300 billion crowns ($13.72 billion), a top party leader said on Sunday. Petr Fiala, leader of the centre-right coalition Together which defeated Prime Minister...
EUROPE
The Independent

China's economic growth weakens amid construction slowdown

China’s economic growth sank in the latest quarter a a slowdown in construction and curbs on energy use weighed on its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.The world’s second-largest economy grew by 4.9% over a year ago in the three months ending in September, down from the previous quarter’s 7.9%, government data showed Monday.Factory production, retail sales and investment in construction and other fixed assets all weakened.Construction an industry that supports millions of jobs, has slowed since regulators tightened control last year over borrowing by developers.One of the biggest, Evergrande Group, is struggling to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars owed to bondholders. That has fueled fears about the health of other developers, though economists say the threat to global financial markets is small.Manufacturing also was hampered in September by power cuts imposed by some major provinces to avoid exceeding official efficiency goals.Private sector forecasters have cut their growth outlook this for China though they still expect about 8%, which would be among the world’s strongest.
RETAIL
Washington Examiner

Germany's likely new government abandons 2% NATO pledge

Germany appears set to abandon its promise to meet the 2%-of-GDP NATO minimum target for defense spending. Europe's largest economy and most influential voice in the European Union, Germany has long neglected defense spending. After years of saying it was taking significant steps toward the 2% target, German defense spending remains stuck at about 1.3% of GDP. It doesn't look like things are going to get any better in the coming years.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Budget Deficit#Austria#The European Union#Greens
mining.com

Rusal plans sales boost to plug China’s aluminum deficit in 2022

Rusal plans to significantly increase supplies to China next year, where it expects a shortage of the metal to persist due to production curbs, its deputy chief executive told Reuters. Several regions in China, the world’s top metals consumer, have imposed curbs on electricity usage by energy-intensive industries such as...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

New Zealand's budget deficit shrinks sharply on economic rebound

SYDNEY (Reuters) - New Zealand’s government on Tuesday reported a marked improvement in its finances thanks to a surprisingly brisk recovery for its economy, though a fresh coronavirus outbreak has since clouded the outlook somewhat. The New Zealand Treasury said it had a budget deficit of NZ$4.6 billion ($3.2 billion)...
ECONOMY
Birmingham Star

EU prolongs Nicaragua sanctions for 1 year: EU Council

Strasbourg [France], October 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union has extended targeted sanctions on Nicaragua for one year, until 15 October 2022, the Council of the EU said Monday. In August, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell criticized Nicaraguan authorities for the electoral disqualification of the Citizens Alliance for Liberty Party...
EUROPE
Reuters

Explainer-What next in Austria's government crisis?

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria's coalition government is on the brink of collapse as conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's coalition partner, the Greens, are seeking to oust him after prosecutors placed him under investigation here this week on suspicion of corruption offences. WHERE DO THINGS STAND?. The Greens, a left-wing party that...
EUROPE
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Spain expects budget deficit to narrow to 5%/GDP in 2022

MADRID, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Spain’s government expects to slash the budget deficit next year to 5% of gross domestic product from this year’s projected 8.4%, the Budget Minister said on Thursday, as EU payments to support a post-pandemic recovery kick in. The 2022 deficit figure given by Maria Jesus...
ECONOMY
Reuters

France's Villeroy sees inflation below 2% within a year

PARIS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The governor of France’s central bank Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who is also a member of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) governing council, on Thursday said inflation should fall back below 2% within a year. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Richard Lough/Sudip Kar-Gupta)
BUSINESS
The Independent

Belarus parliament votes to suspend readmission of migrants

Lawmakers in Belarus have voted to suspend an agreement with the European Union obliging the ex-Soviet nation to take back migrants that crossed its territory into the EU.The vote late Monday in the upper house of the Belarusian parliament formalizes the move that was announced by Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko in June. Lukashenko and his officials have described the measure as part of Belarus' response to the EU sanctions, arguing that the nation can't afford the costs involved in stemming the flow of migrants heading to Europe and would instead use the funds to offset the impact of EU...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Reuters

204K+
Followers
224K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy