Erin NeilThe California Alisal Fire makes me ask whether I should have kids

Late Friday night, I landed in Los Angeles and was greeted by my mom’s warm embrace before she drove me to the house for my first weekend home in months. A couple of days later, we were on the 101 Freeway again so she could return me to LAX for my flight back to New York. Unbeknownst to us, that same freeway was closed down 100 miles north because of a wildfire that had erupted Monday afternoon.