CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

China-Based BOE to Supply OLED Panels for iPhone 13 Models

By Tim Hardwick
MacRumors Forums
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has added display manufacturer BOE to its list of main suppliers of OLED panels for iPhone 13 models, according to a new report today from Nikkei Asia. The Beijing-based display maker began shipping a small number of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays for the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 in late September and is scheduled to increase those shipments soon, pending a final verification process, multiple people familiar with the matter said.

www.macrumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention different price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $799.99 Buy Now There are a...
CELL PHONES
AFP

Apple supplier Foxconn unveils electric vehicles

Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn unveiled three electric vehicles on Monday, boosting its bid to be a major player in the rapidly expanding EV market as it seeks companies to partner with. The world's largest contract electronics maker, Foxconn already plays a lynchpin role in assembling Apple's iPhones as well as gadgets for a myriad of top international brands. But it has been moving fast to diversify beyond electronics assembly and has ploughed money into electric vehicles, including a joint venture with local automaker Yulon Motor and purchasing a struggling auto plant in Ohio. The models unveiled on Monday -- a sedan, an SUV and a bus -- are concept vehicles that Foxconn hopes it could build with other manufacturers.
BUSINESS
Ubergizmo

LG Reportedly Developing 12.9-inch OLED Panels For The iPad Pro

With the refresh of the iPad Pro earlier this year, Apple introduced a mini LED display to its iPad lineup. However, there is a chance that mini LED could be a stop-gap feature and that Apple’s true intentions are to eventually transition over to OLED. Now a report from The Elec claims that an OLED iPad could actually launch in the next 2-3 years.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oled#Boe#Iphones#Supply Oled Panels#Nikkei Asia#Chinese#Lcd#Lg Display#South Korean
ithinkdiff.com

iPhone 13 Pro models are popular choice of upgraders and switchers

A survey conducted by JP Morgan’s lead analyst, Samik Chatterjee reveals that iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are consumers’ preferred models who are looking to upgrade or switch to a new iPhone. The survey was based on a questionnaire sent to consumers in U.S, UK, and China and amongst them, 201 were iPhone owners, and 313 owned an Android smartphone.
CELL PHONES
BGR

iPhone 14 Pro models might be the only ones to ditch the notch

Now that the iPhone 13 is sitting on store shelves, our attention has swiftly turned to the iPhone 14. Jon Prosser got the party started last month with a series of fascinating iPhone 14 Pro Max renders. According to Prosser’s sources, Apple will finally abandon the notch in favor of a hole-punch selfie camera in 2022. But it turns out that the new design might only apply to Pro models.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple, why is the OLED iPhone 13 still missing always-on display?

If there's one feature we should expect from a smartphone with an OLED screen – it's always-on display. OLED screens can be more energy efficient than IPS, as the individual OLED pixels emit their own light and can be completely shut off to "display" true blacks. Thus, normally a phone's...
CELL PHONES
mobilesyrup.com

Nintendo Switch OLED model Review: Surprisingly solid upgrade

I was pretty disappointed with the Switch OLED model’s reveal a few months ago. Rumours indicated Nintendo was finally planning to show off a true 4K-capable successor to the ageing Switch. Instead, what we got was little more than a minor upgrade to the handheld’s display. At the time, it...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
Country
China
WebProNews

Semiconductor Shortage May Disrupt iPhone 13 Supply

The semiconductor shortage may take a toll on Apple’s new iPhone 13, impacting the all important holiday sales season. The semiconductor shortage has impacted companies across industries. Even Apple, a company renowned for its supply chain management, is feeling the pressure. According to Bloomberg, via Reuters, the company may cut...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

BOE in final testing to provide OLED iPhone 13 displays

Beijing display manufacturer BOE is to become a main supplier of OLED screens for the iPhone 13 range, once final durability tests are completed. As previously rumored, BOE has been working to supply OLED iPhone displays for Apple. It has now shipped a small but unspecified number of screens for the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 in late September, and is expected to pass tests to become a major supplier.
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

iPhone 13 helped Samsung sell a lot more of its OLED panels

Supplying components to other companies is a big part of Samsung’s business. As far as mobile OLED panels are concerned, there’s no one that can match Samsung’s quality and production capacity. So it’s no surprise to see that even Apple sources the OLED panels for its iPhones from Samsung. The...
CELL PHONES
gamingideology.com

Sales of the OLED model are only slowly starting in Japan

As Famitsu reports, the Nintendo Switch OLED has sold exactly 138,409 in its first week of sales in Japan. Bloomberg estimates the start as a failure, but blames it on ongoing supply and production problems that even Nintendo cannot ignore. The original Switch got off to a much better start...
LOTTERY
Financial Times

Is China's economic model broken?

Since the early 2000s some China watchers have been predicting that the building boom would lead to a crash. Twenty years on they may have been proven right. Global China editor James Kynge and Beijing correspondent Sun Yu discuss what is happening in it's real estate sector, what that could do to China’s economy and means for the world.
ECONOMY
Apple Insider

iPhone 13 buyers are opting for Pro models despite long lead times

Buyers of Apple's new iPhone 13 lineup appear to be sticking with the higher-end pro models despite long delivery estimates likely caused by supply chain issues. In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee analyzed lead time data for the fifth week of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro availability. Lead times, or the time it takes for a customer to receive their order, remain extended across the entire 2021 iPhone lineup.
CELL PHONES
MacRumors Forums

AirPods Pro Now Available With MagSafe Charging Case for Same $249 Price

With a MagSafe charging case, the AirPods Pro case can magnetically attach to Apple's MagSafe Charger or MagSafe Duo while wirelessly charging. As expected, Apple did not announce second-generation AirPods Pro at its "Unleashed" event today. Rumors suggest the second-generation AirPods Pro will be announced next year with a more compact design like Google's Pixel Buds and Samsung's Galaxy Buds.
ELECTRONICS
MacRumors Forums

How to Shoot Macro Photography on iPhone 12 and Earlier Models

IPhone 13 Pro models feature an upgraded Ultra Wide camera that enables macro photography, allowing users to take close-up photos of flowers, insects, and other objects that are as close as 2cm to the camera lens. While Apple's Macro Mode is limited to ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ models, owners of older iPhones can also take close-up shots, thanks to popular third-party camera app Halide.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy