China-Based BOE to Supply OLED Panels for iPhone 13 Models
Apple has added display manufacturer BOE to its list of main suppliers of OLED panels for iPhone 13 models, according to a new report today from Nikkei Asia. The Beijing-based display maker began shipping a small number of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays for the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 in late September and is scheduled to increase those shipments soon, pending a final verification process, multiple people familiar with the matter said.www.macrumors.com
Comments / 0