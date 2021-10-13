CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Amarillo, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cPfoeT500 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 43,792,254 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 703,599 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Amarillo metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 46,858 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,789 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,385 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Amarillo than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Amarillo metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Carson County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 745 infections in Carson County, or 12,351 for every 100,000 people.

Though Carson County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Amarillo metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 381 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Carson County, above the 345 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Amarillo metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 8, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Carson County, TX 12,351 745 381 23
2 Armstrong County, TX 13,831 265 365 7
3 Oldham County, TX 15,885 332 239 5
4 Randall County, TX 17,215 22,806 252 334
5 Potter County, TX 18,784 22,710 447 540

