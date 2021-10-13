CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carmel, IN

Missing Carmel teen found safe

WTHR
WTHR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police confirmed a missing teenage was found safe Wednesday morning. Emersyn "Emmy" Motsko, 17, was last seen Tuesday morning wearing ripped blue jeans and a baggy T-shirt.

www.wthr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTHR

4 face charges for shooting at Bloomington gas station

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Four people are facing charges after a shooting at a gas station in Bloomington. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. at the Marathon gas station in the 600 block of East 10th Street. Police said the 40-year-old store clerk was trying to close the business when...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Near east side death investigation ruled a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — The death of a woman found on the near east side of Indianapolis Sunday has been ruled a homicide, investigators said Monday. IMPD officers were called to the 1000 block of North Rural Street, near 10th Street, around noon for a death investigation. Officers arrived to find an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Semi-truck hits ejected motorcyclist, good Samaritan trying to help after crash

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are dead after a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 65 in Bartholomew County early Monday morning. Marcus Grayson, 34, of Indianapolis, was riding his motorcycle northbound on I-65 shortly before 2 a.m. when he hit a deer and was thrown off. He was injured and lying in the road when three drivers who saw the crash stopped to help.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carmel, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Carmel, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WTHR

1 injured, family displaced in Fishers house fire

FISHERS, Ind. — A family of seven has been displaced from their home after a house fire in Fishers. The Fishers Fire Department said the fire occurred in the Sunblest neighborhood Sunday afternoon. The family and their pets all made it out of the home safely, though one "good Samaritan"...
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Police: 1 dead in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A double shooting late Friday night is under investigation by Indianapolis Metro Police. A woman was killed and a man wounded and taken to the hospital on the east side. Authorities have not shared their names. The incident happened just before 11 p.m. in the Arborstone Apartments complex...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
WTHR

Woman hit and killed in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — A woman died after being hit by a car in Anderson. Police said 24-year-old Chelsea Levell was hit Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West Vinyard Street. Medics transported Levell to nearby Community Hospital, where she later died. Police said the driver of the...
ANDERSON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHR

Fuel spill leads to huge fire on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters battled a large fuel spill that turned into a massive fire on the west side of Indianapolis Sunday evening. The Wayne Township Fire Department was called to the 4700 block of West Morris Street, which is just off of Interstate 70, around 8 p.m. on a report of a large fuel spill with fire.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Beech Grove couple injured in early morning house fire

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A Beech Grove woman was critically injured and her husband sustained serious burns Friday morning in a house fire. According to Beech Grove police, the man was walking a dog around 6:15 a.m. Friday and returned to find the house on fire. His wife was inside in a bedroom and had to be rescued by firefighters, who battled heavy smoke and fire at the single-story house on 4th Avenue, near Emerson and Churchman avenues in Beech Grove.
BEECH GROVE, IN
WTHR

Man dead in shooting on Indy's near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after police discovered a body early Wednesday on Indianapolis' near north side. Officers were called to the area of 30th Street and Kenwood Avenue just before 1 a.m. on a report of a person shot. Police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy