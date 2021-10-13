Missing Carmel teen found safe
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police confirmed a missing teenage was found safe Wednesday morning. Emersyn "Emmy" Motsko, 17, was last seen Tuesday morning wearing ripped blue jeans and a baggy T-shirt.www.wthr.com
