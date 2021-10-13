Missing Carmel teen found safe

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are dead after a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 65 in Bartholomew County early Monday morning. Marcus Grayson, 34, of Indianapolis, was riding his motorcycle northbound on I-65 shortly before 2 a.m. when he hit a deer and was thrown off. He was injured and lying in the road when three drivers who saw the crash stopped to help.

