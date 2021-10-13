CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Albany, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cPfoThy00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 43,792,254 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 703,599 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Albany metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 21,153 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,816 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 13,385 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Albany, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Albany metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Baker County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 362 infections in Baker County, or 11,352 for every 100,000 people.

Though Baker County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Albany metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 439 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Baker County, above the 405 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Albany metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 8, 2021.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Baker County, GA 11,352 362 439 14
2 Dougherty County, GA 13,250 12,064 425 387
3 Terrell County, GA 13,365 1,184 632 56
4 Worth County, GA 14,441 2,983 412 85
5 Lee County, GA 15,538 4,560 266 78

