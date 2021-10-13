This Is the County in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 43,792,254 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 703,599 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 476,667 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,731 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,385 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Tampa metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pinellas County in Florida has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 133,599 infections in Pinellas County, or 13,947 for every 100,000 people.

Though Pinellas County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Tampa metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 263 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Pinellas County, above the 248 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 8, 2021.

