CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Terre Haute, IN

This Is the County in the Terre Haute, IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cPfo1K700 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 43,792,254 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 703,599 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Terre Haute metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 26,657 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,652 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,385 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Terre Haute than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Terre Haute metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Sullivan County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,211 infections in Sullivan County, or 15,443 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Sullivan County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Terre Haute metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 240 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Sullivan County, below the 268 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Terre Haute metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 8, 2021.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Sullivan County, IN 15,443 3,211 240 50
2 Clay County, IN 15,528 4,079 225 59
3 Vigo County, IN 15,686 16,893 274 295
4 Vermillion County, IN 15,900 2,474 334 52

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
City
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Terre Haute, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

25 Cities Where Assaults Are on the Rise

There were 821,182 cases of aggravated assault in the United States in 2019, according to the FBI’s most recent statistics.  While incidences of almost every other type of crime recorded by the FBI decreased in number and frequency in 2019 over the previous year, cases of aggravated assault increased by 1.3%. This amounted to the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Obese County in Every State

Recent public health crises, namely the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid epidemic, have overshadowed a longer-standing problem in the United States — obesity. Since the early 1960s, the share of American adults under age 75 who are considered obese more than tripled. Currently, an estimated 72.2 million Americans age 20 and up are obese, or […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

63K+
Followers
37K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy