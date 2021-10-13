This Is the County in the Terre Haute, IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 43,792,254 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 703,599 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Terre Haute metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 26,657 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,652 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,385 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Terre Haute than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Terre Haute metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Sullivan County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,211 infections in Sullivan County, or 15,443 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Sullivan County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Terre Haute metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 240 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Sullivan County, below the 268 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Terre Haute metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 8, 2021.

