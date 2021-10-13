CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY AG says $4.5 billion settlement with Sackler family justified to get opioid treatment funding

By WRVO
wrvo.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday that $37 million is coming to central New York, from settlements reached with opioid drug manufacturers and distributors. All of the funding will go towards opioid treatment and prevention. A controversial settlement with the Sackler family, the owners of Purdue Pharma and makers of OxyContin, could bring in even more money.

