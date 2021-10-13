This Is the County in the Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 43,792,254 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 703,599 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Austin-Round Rock metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 244,338 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,871 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,385 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Austin-Round Rock is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Austin metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Travis County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 116,389 infections in Travis County, or 9,674 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Travis County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Austin metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 113 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Travis County, below the 130 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Austin-Round Rock metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 8, 2021.

