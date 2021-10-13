CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cPfnmZ600 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 43,792,254 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 703,599 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Albany-Schenectady-Troy metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 80,979 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,197 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,385 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Albany-Schenectady-Troy is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Albany metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Schoharie County in New York has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,194 infections in Schoharie County, or 6,995 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Schoharie County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Albany metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 67 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Schoharie County, below the 110 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Albany-Schenectady-Troy metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 8, 2021.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Schoharie County, NY 6,995 2,194 67 21
2 Saratoga County, NY 8,483 19,289 85 193
3 Rensselaer County, NY 8,791 14,015 100 160
4 Albany County, NY 9,621 29,577 122 374
5 Schenectady County, NY 10,268 15,904 144 223

