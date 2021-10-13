This Is the County in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 43,792,254 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 703,599 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 341,073 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 7,298 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,385 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader San Francisco metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, San Francisco County in California has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 53,352 infections in San Francisco County, or 6,132 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does San Francisco County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the San Francisco metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 74 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in San Francisco County, below the 81 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 8, 2021.

These are all the counties in California where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).