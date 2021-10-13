Shrewsbury north west relief road decision not expected before December

West Beach Road is finally getting paved, from Corn Neck down to the Transfer Station. Paving will start Monday, Oct. 18, and last all week. Highways Department Supervisor Mike Shea told the Town Council in 2016: “That road is the most traveled dirt road on the island,” Town Manager Maryanne Crawford said at the council meeting on Thursday, October 7. It’s true, by the numbers, since every resident and business travels that road almost weekly, unless they have home pick-up for their garbage. The council has been working on getting it paved for years, as it creates a continual problem with dirt and gravel being swept out onto Corn Neck Road by all the traffic. Crawford called the dirt a “safety issue” for bikes and mopeds.
