This Is the County in the Macon, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 43,792,254 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 703,599 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Macon metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 34,519 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,029 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,385 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Macon than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Macon metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Crawford County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,101 infections in Crawford County, or 8,919 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Crawford County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Macon metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 308 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Crawford County, below the 395 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Macon metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 8, 2021.

