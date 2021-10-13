CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cPfncjq00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 43,792,254 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 703,599 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Virginia, a total of 47,691 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,565 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,385 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Kingsport metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bristol, an independent city in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,182 infections in Bristol, or 12,955 for every 100,000 people.

Though Bristol City has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Kingsport metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 261 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Bristol, compared to 263 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 8, 2021.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Bristol City, VA 12,955 2,182 261 44
2 Scott County, VA 12,972 2,855 327 72
3 Washington County, VA 13,065 7,108 244 133
4 Sullivan County, TN 16,391 25,691 255 399
5 Hawkins County, TN 17,473 9,855 280 158

