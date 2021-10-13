CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cPfnayO00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 43,792,254 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 703,599 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Cleveland-Elyria metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 229,056 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,110 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,385 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Cleveland-Elyria is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Cleveland metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Geauga County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,505 infections in Geauga County, or 9,052 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Geauga County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Cleveland metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 168 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Geauga County, below the 185 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cleveland-Elyria metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 8, 2021.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Geauga County, OH 9,052 8,505 168 158
2 Lorain County, OH 10,969 33,643 181 554
3 Lake County, OH 11,156 25,664 186 428
4 Cuyahoga County, OH 11,187 140,258 190 2,376
5 Medina County, OH 11,839 20,986 169 299

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

