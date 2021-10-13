CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

This Is the County in the Jacksonville, FL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cPfnY9o00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 43,792,254 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 703,599 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Jacksonville metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 258,124 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,495 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,385 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Jacksonville than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Jacksonville metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Clay County in Florida has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 33,261 infections in Clay County, or 16,046 for every 100,000 people.

Though Clay County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Jacksonville metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 317 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Clay County, above the 276 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jacksonville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 8, 2021.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Clay County, FL 16,046 33,261 317 658
2 St. Johns County, FL 16,999 40,033 183 432
3 Duval County, FL 17,704 163,630 285 2,634
4 Nassau County, FL 18,932 15,255 285 230
5 Baker County, FL 21,396 5,945 403 112

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Clay County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Clay County, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Coronavirus
Jacksonville, FL
Health
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Clay County, FL
Health
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Clay County, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
24/7 Wall St.

25 Cities Where Assaults Are on the Rise

There were 821,182 cases of aggravated assault in the United States in 2019, according to the FBI’s most recent statistics.  While incidences of almost every other type of crime recorded by the FBI decreased in number and frequency in 2019 over the previous year, cases of aggravated assault increased by 1.3%. This amounted to the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Obese County in Every State

Recent public health crises, namely the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid epidemic, have overshadowed a longer-standing problem in the United States — obesity. Since the early 1960s, the share of American adults under age 75 who are considered obese more than tripled. Currently, an estimated 72.2 million Americans age 20 and up are obese, or […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 637,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 44.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 710,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

63K+
Followers
37K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy