CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Peoria, IL

This Is the County in the Peoria, IL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cPfnWOM00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 43,792,254 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 703,599 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Peoria metropolitan area, located in Illinois, a total of 54,569 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,574 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,385 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Peoria than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Peoria metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Marshall County in Illinois has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,388 infections in Marshall County, or 11,769 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Marshall County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Peoria metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 178 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Marshall County, below the 222 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Peoria metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 8, 2021.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Marshall County, IL 11,769 1,388 178 21
2 Peoria County, IL 14,344 26,459 198 365
3 Stark County, IL 14,345 789 491 27
4 Woodford County, IL 14,607 5,670 237 92
5 Tazewell County, IL 15,138 20,263 244 326

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Health
Peoria County, IL
Health
Peoria County, IL
Coronavirus
Peoria, IL
Coronavirus
County
Peoria County, IL
Peoria, IL
Health
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Peoria, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas#Virus#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

25 Cities Where Assaults Are on the Rise

There were 821,182 cases of aggravated assault in the United States in 2019, according to the FBI’s most recent statistics.  While incidences of almost every other type of crime recorded by the FBI decreased in number and frequency in 2019 over the previous year, cases of aggravated assault increased by 1.3%. This amounted to the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Obese County in Every State

Recent public health crises, namely the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid epidemic, have overshadowed a longer-standing problem in the United States — obesity. Since the early 1960s, the share of American adults under age 75 who are considered obese more than tripled. Currently, an estimated 72.2 million Americans age 20 and up are obese, or […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

63K+
Followers
37K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy