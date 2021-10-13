This Is the County in the Tallahassee, FL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 43,792,254 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 703,599 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Tallahassee metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 67,783 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,833 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,385 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Tallahassee than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Tallahassee metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Jefferson County in Florida has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,444 infections in Jefferson County, or 17,327 for every 100,000 people.

Though Jefferson County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Tallahassee metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 255 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Jefferson County, above the 190 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tallahassee metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 8, 2021.

