Lafayette, LA

This Is the Parish in the Lafayette, LA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cPfnUcu00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 43,792,254 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 703,599 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lafayette metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 78,920 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,140 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,385 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Lafayette than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Lafayette metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, St. Martin Parish in Louisiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,259 infections in St. Martin Parish, or 15,365 for every 100,000 people.

Though St. Martin Parish has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lafayette metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 298 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Martin Parish, above the 244 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lafayette metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 8, 2021.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 St. Martin Parish, LA 15,365 8,259 298 160
2 Lafayette Parish, LA 15,852 38,059 163 391
3 Acadia Parish, LA 16,470 10,305 390 244
4 Vermilion Parish, LA 16,722 10,011 301 180
5 Iberia Parish, LA 16,902 12,286 303 220

Comments / 0

