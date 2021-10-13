CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Marston’s cheers sales bounce-back after restrictions lifted

By Holly Williams
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h3x2o_0cPfnRyj00

Trading at pub group Marston’s has rebounded above levels seen before the pandemic struck thanks to the full lifting of restrictions in the summer.

The firm said like-for-like sales in the quarter from July 25 to October 2 were 2% higher than those seen in 2019 across its estate of around 1,500 pubs.

The hard-hit hospitality sector has received a welcome boost since the last coronavirus restrictions ended on July 19.

But Marston’s update for overall trading in the full year to October 2 revealed the impact of earlier lockdown closures, with total pub sales of £402 million down 22% on the previous year.

It added that it has seen some “small pockets” of disruption from the wider supply chain issues, but is “working closely with our suppliers to manage this”.

The group said it is also managing “well” the more difficult recruitment market and cost inflation, with wages increased as expected in line with the national minimum wage and energy costs fixed for at least the next five months.

We are encouraged by the trading momentum which we have experienced since April and pleased to be trading robustly and above 2019 levels again

Andrew Andrea, Marston's

Chief executive Andrew Andrea, who took over from Ralph Findlay on October 3, said: “We are encouraged by the trading momentum which we have experienced since April and pleased to be trading robustly and above 2019 levels again.

“Our business benefits from an optimally balanced pub estate of food and wet-led pubs that are predominantly suburban, community-based and well located for the changes in consumer behaviour that we are seeing.

“However, we are mindful of consumer confidence in the short term and the challenges impacting the economy and our industry.”

Marston’s said it has benefited from having an estate largely comprising community sites across the UK, rather than London and city-centre pubs, which have been hit hardest by the pandemic.

It added that accommodation sales have been “excellent” due to a buoyant staycation market during overseas travel restrictions.

The group also said the Wales-focused Brains pub estate it bought earlier this year has traded better than expected since the easing of pandemic restrictions.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Marston's says Q4 sales above pre-pandemic levels

(Reuters) -Pub operator Marston’s said sales in the fourth quarter were above pre-pandemic levels, as people filled up its bars and made use of its outdoor seating to watch football tournaments and enjoy the warm weather after lockdowns were eased. The nearly 200-year old brewer said on Wednesday sales grew...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Shropshire Star

Tesco lifts profit targets after ‘strong’ first-half sales

The supermarket giant hailed a robust performance as it told investors that both sales and profits grew more than expected. Tesco has lifted its profit targets for the year on the back of a “strong” half-year of sales and announced plans to hand about £500 million back to shareholders. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

High energy prices send FTSE 100 falling

London’s top index slipped on Monday, giving back some of the heavy gains it made last week, as markets worried about rising energy prices.The index closed at 7203.83 points, 30.2 down on Friday’s close, a drop of 0.4%.“It’s been a lacklustre start to the week, as the optimism of last week has given way to concerns that rising energy prices could well translate into weaker growth, as well as the risk of some possible policy tightening by central banks to help anchor future inflation expectations,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.Travel companies such as IAG the owner of British...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WWD

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back at Shopping Villages Worldwide

LONDON – Business at The Bicester Village Shopping Collection hasn’t returned to normal post-pandemic – and Scott Malkin couldn’t be happier. The group, which counts 11 luxury outlet villages in England, Ireland, Continental Europe and China, said it has witnessed the quality of sales improve since lockdown ended, and seen further proof of its retail-as-hospitality concept.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Behaviour#Inflation#Consumer Confidence
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

As the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Consumer Prices Index for September, all news headlines read about the same. Inflation has not tapered off, as some economists said it would as the U.S. adjusted to the post-pandemic world. There are still enough jobs open, some argued that a loose labor market would not drive […]
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Food prices will go up ‘tremendously’: Billionaire supermarket owner

Americans will see food costs rise "tremendously" in the coming weeks, according to billionaire supermarket owner John Catsimatidis. Catsimatidis, who is the president of Gristedes and D'Agostino Foods, discussed his concerns about inflation and supply chain issues on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria," and warned companies like Nabisco, Pepsi and Coke will begin to prioritize products and raise prices in order to get ahead.
BUSINESS
BHG

Food and Gas Prices Are Hitting a Record High—Here's How to Be Prepared

From NPR to The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, the hot topic of discussion this week has been skyrocketing inflation in the United States. In case you missed the headlines, or were too busy working overtime to pay for the increasing costs on everything from food and gas to rent and restaurant tabs, here are the key takeaways regarding consumer prices in this country at the moment:
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Goto Energy becomes 13th supplier to quit troubled energy market

Goto Energy has become the latest in an ever-growing list of energy suppliers to go out of business since the start of September amid a massive spike in gas prices.The company, which supplies around 22,000 households in the UK, ceased to trade on Monday, regulator Ofgem announced.These customers will be protected by Ofgem’s safety net, which will ensure they are assigned a new supplier and will not have their supply interrupted.Around two million customers have seen their energy supplier go bust in the last seven weeks.Only last week Daligas, Pure Planet and Colorado Energy all ceased trading within 24 hours...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Black Friday mattress deals 2021: When does the sale start and what discounts can we expect?

Black Friday – the biggest shopping event of the year – is fast approaching, with the annual shopping bonanza seeing all our favourite retailers slashing their prices across tech, beauty, fashion, toys, home appliances and much more.Once a one-day in-store event in the US that marked the beginning of the Christmas shopping season, the sale was first brought to the UK by Amazon in 2010. Ever since, the number of participating retailers has increased, with the deals getting bigger and the sales starting earlier. Now, Black Friday spans an entire weekend before concluding on Cyber Monday.As it’s the perfect time...
SHOPPING
The Independent

THG founder Moulding gives up golden share in governance overhaul

THG founder Matthew Moulding has confirmed plans to give up his “golden share” after the online retail giant’s shares plunged amid fierce scrutiny over its corporate governance.The company, which was previously called The Hut Group, currently has a dual-class share structure which allows the founder and chief executive to have significantly greater voting powers than other investors.The “golden share” structure has been criticised by institutional investors who believe it can give founders too much control.THG’s structure has also previously stopped the firm entering the FTSE 100 under UK listing rules.However, THG said on Monday that it will now cancel the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Billions in gas investments risk being stranded, think tank warns

Companies building new UK gas power plants risk losing 3.5 billion dollars (£2.6 billion) because they will be forced to abandon them before clawing back their investment, a new report has warned.Financial think tank Carbon Tracker said that most of the gas plants that are planned or under construction in Europe and the US will never break even.This will happen even sooner if recent high prices remain, they said.In the US around 24 billion dollars (£17.5 billion) risks being stranded in these new plants.Over the last decade many countries have managed to slash carbon emissions from their power sectors by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Big investment in green hydrogen production by Ineos

Chemical giant Ineos is to invest around £1.69 billion in green hydrogen production.The company said it will be Europe’s largest ever investment in electrolysis projects to make green hydrogen with the potential to “transform” zero carbon hydrogen production.The first plants will be built in Norway Germany and Belgium in the next 10 years with investment also planned in the UK and France Ineos chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe said: “Green hydrogen represents one of our best chances to create a more sustainable and low carbon world.“Europe is crying out for more investment in green hydrogen and Ineos’ announcement today shows...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

293K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy